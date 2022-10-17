Look at what racism has made white people do: storm the Capitol, shoot up a supermarket and senselessly assault Black people. In Milwaukee, we’ve found another example. A video has gone viral of a white man holding a Black man with special needs by the throat after accusing him of stealing a bike, says a WISN 12 News report.



In the video, the young Black man is on a bike and Robert Walczykowski, identified by The Randy Report, is blocking him from moving. Walczykowski holds a phone to his ear, appearing to call 911 and is heard telling the operator that the young man stole the bike out of his friend’s yard. Despite the man’s desperate cries that he didn’t steal anything, Walczykowski grabbed him from behind by his neck. The person recording removes Walczykowski’s hand from the man’s neck to which Walczykowski gives him the finger.

“You ain’t gotta touch his neck like that. He’s a kid,” the recorder says off camera. He then orders the other kids riding their bikes in the streets to notify the young man’s guardians of what’s going on.

Read more on the incident from WISN 12 News:

Deangelo Wright told WISN 12 News reporter, Kendall Keys, that he was driving when he saw the encounter in the middle of the street. He exited his car to film.

“Just looking at it, it just looked like he was choking a kid. It was sad and very upsetting,” Wright said. Wright said he felt compelled to intervene. “He was shaking. He didn’t really know what was going on, like he was confused. I was telling everyone, God puts you in the situation for a reason, and I think that was for that young man’s sake,” Wright said.

Local activist Vaun Mayes organized a protest outside the home of Walczykowski, chanting with help of two large speakers sitting on the back of a pickup truck, per WISN. Mayes called Walczykowski a “vigilante” wannabe like Ahmaud Arbery’s killers who falsely accused Arbery of a crime and took it upon themselves to prosecute and persecute him.

The Root requested for more information on the matter from the Milwaukee Police Department. However, they told WISN 12 News they are aware of the video and the individuals have been identified. The young man’s name was not released but his age is 24 years old.

Twitter reacted in complete outrage not only to the video but the slow action from the police department. Two users cited Wisconsin’s criminal code for assault of an individual with a disability and false imprisonment as suggestions for what charges Walczykowski should face.

They forgot to mention federal level hate crime.