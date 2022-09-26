The viral video of Jacqueline Craig being violently tackled and arrested by the police spread a wildfire of outrage in 2016. She had initially called them for help. The city of Fort Worth, Texas has agreed to pay her $150,000 to settle the federal lawsuit she filed following the incident, according to NBC News.

This case is one of the many reasons why Black people choose not to call the police for help. Whether it’s a mental crisis or simple dispute, we never know when the police may either de-escalate a situation or shoot us dead. Reports say Jacquline Craig called 911 to report that her white neighbor assaulted her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering on his lawn. When the police arrived, they approached Craig like she was the problem.

“Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” Officer William Martin asked Craig. Why not tell the grown ass man to keep his hands to himself?

The interaction turned violent as the officer wrestled her to the ground, pinning a Taser to her back. The officer attacked Craig’s daughter as well. As The Root previously reported, Martin’s punishment was a measl y 10-day suspension. T he Fort Worth police chief denied the incident was racist and the neighbor who assaulted the little Black boy was given a fine.

More on the civil suit from NBC News:

City officials agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig. The settlement will go before City Council in October for approval. “Reaching a settlement with Ms. Craig was the right decision in this case to provide closure for the Craig family and our community,” Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement. “As a city, we will remain committed to fostering greater communication and understanding and continuing the progress we’ve made in addressing the needs of Fort Worth.”