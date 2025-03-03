Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025's Best and Worst Looks

After shining at the 2025 Oscars, stars and celebs alike traditionally head on over to the second most popular spot in Hollywood that night: the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! Whether it’s the always debonair Colman Domingo or the super sultry Jodie Turner-Smith, our Black faves made sure to step in major style.

Or at least, most of them did. Because let’s face it: no matter how consistently you slay on a red carpet, you have to miss one time or another. And as to be expected, some of our most beloved celebs didn’t quite hit the mark as well as the others. To be fair, we did get a handful of major looks at this year Academy Awards during that red carpet hours earlier in the evening on Sunday.

But the second looks that show up at Vanity Fair’s most coveted soiree always tend to be some of the better fits. So it’s in that vein that we thought we’d take a look at some of the best and worst looks of the night. From Megan Thee Stallion to Keke Palmer, let’s dig into the fashions!