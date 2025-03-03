'The Color Purple's' Coleman Domingo, Corey Hawkins & Blitz Bazawule On What God Has Done For Them
Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025's Best and Worst Looks

Extra
Fashion

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025's Best and Worst Looks

From Aaron Pierre to Danielle Deadwyler, some of our faves showed up in some truly stunning and truly puzzling looks. Let's get into it!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

After shining at the 2025 Oscars, stars and celebs alike traditionally head on over to the second most popular spot in Hollywood that night: the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! Whether it’s the always debonair Colman Domingo or the super sultry Jodie Turner-Smith, our Black faves made sure to step in major style.

Or at least, most of them did. Because let’s face it: no matter how consistently you slay on a red carpet, you have to miss one time or another. And as to be expected, some of our most beloved celebs didn’t quite hit the mark as well as the others. To be fair, we did get a handful of major looks at this year Academy Awards during that red carpet hours earlier in the evening on Sunday.

But the second looks that show up at Vanity Fair’s most coveted soiree always tend to be some of the better fits. So it’s in that vein that we thought we’d take a look at some of the best and worst looks of the night. From Megan Thee Stallion to Keke Palmer, let’s dig into the fashions!

BEST: Doja Cat

BEST: Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

What makes this look so good is the sparkly body silhouette and gold fringe bottom. While she didn’t exactly hit the right notes during the James Bond tribute, Doja absolutely nailed this look.

BEST: Aaron Pierre

BEST: Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Aaron Pierre attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasa went for a classic look for the event and the satin lapel is just a really nice touch!

WORST: Megan Thee Stallion

WORST: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Megan, you know we love you and that this was an ode to Lil Kim, but this just didn’t land as well as we wish it would’ve.

BEST: Ciara and Russell Wilson

BEST: Ciara and Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

While Russell looks just as nice, it’s really Ciara’s feathers that turn this sand-colored look into a show-stopping ensemble!

BEST: Lizzo

BEST: Lizzo

Lizzo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lizzo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

“Snatched” is probably the best word we could use to describe just how fabulous Lizzo looks. That weight loss looks phenomenal on her and so does this black dress.

WORST: Tems

WORST: Tems

Tems attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tems attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Tems may have been channeling her “Born in the Wild” era with this look but it doesn’t hit the way it could’ve. Maybe it’s too many feathers, maybe it’s something else entirely.

WORST: Zoe Saldana

WORST: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Between the scoop-neck top, skinny maroon belt and those egregious ruffles, Zoe Saldana missed a mighty opportunity to further capitalize on her big Oscar win.

BEST: Jodie Tuner-Smith

BEST: Jodie Tuner-Smith

Image for article titled Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025&#39;s Best and Worst Looks
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

While the gown definitely gives bridal couture, Jodie Turner-Smith can rarely do any wrong. And she didn’t in this instance either!

BEST: Michaela Jae Rodriguez

BEST: Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Michaela Jae Rodriguez’s blue and purple look already pops but the iridescent heels just takes it to the next level.

WORST: Jeremy Pope

WORST: Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jeremy Pope attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Hey, we’re all for a little skin showing here and there but it has to make sense. And unfortunately for Jeremy Pope, this doesn’t make sense.

WORST: Zoe Kravitz

WORST: Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Much like Pope, the cutouts in an outfit on a red carpet are hardly ever a bad idea but they have to be strategic and really pull the look together. Zoe, you’re a fave but we saw enough butt at the Grammys. If you know, then you know.

BEST: Coco Jones

BEST: Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Coco Jones attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Black women invented yellow and if you needed proof that we did—just take a look at Coco Jones’ truly fabulous gown.

WORST: Coco Gauff

WORST: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Coco Gauff attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

While there’s really nothing wrong with Coco Gauff’s look on the surface, it just feels a bit flat even with the sparkly embellishments. We hate to see it for the mini-GOAT in the making.

BEST: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

BEST: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

There hasn’t been a red carpet look that Da’Vine Joy Randolph hasn’t murked if we’re being honest and thankfully, she’s keeping her winning streak alive.

BEST: Danielle Deadwyler

BEST: Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Yellow seemed to be one of the colors of the night and boy are we glad it was. Even in its palest saturation, this dress made Danielle Deadwyler one of the best dressed of the night.

WORST: Cynthia Erivo

WORST: Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Cynthia, we’ll unfortunately have to keep looking to the Western sky and not at this dress because this is just not it. Maybe it’s due to the overwhelming amounts of chiffon, maybe it’s the big sloppy looking bows. Who knows? But we don’t want to see this again.

BEST: Danielle Brooks

BEST: Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Danielle Brooks attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Once again folks, we’ve got yet another winner in yellow and it just so happens to be another woman with the first name Danielle. However, unlike in “The Color Purple,” we’re saying “hell yes” to this vibrant look on Danielle Brooks.

WORST: Queen Latifah

WORST: Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Queen Latifah attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Queen Latifah, may your reign last forever. But may we never see this look again. The jacket, despite its many jewelsm still isn’t enough to save this look. Better luck next year, we suppose.

BEST: Colman Domingo

BEST: Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Colman “Keep Killing It on the Carpet” Domingo. He’s undoubtedly one of the people we look forward to the most at these sorts of functions and it’s beyond easy to see why.

WORST: Keke Palmer

WORST: Keke Palmer

Image for article titled Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025&#39;s Best and Worst Looks
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Keke Palmer, you might always keep a job but we wish you would’ve kept this look in the closet! It doesn’t really do much to give you the va-va-voom you’ve been effortlessly serving all awards season. We really wish you would’ve came a little harder, but you’ll get’em next time.

