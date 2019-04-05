Obama’s top adviser, Valerie Jarrett, opens up about her new book, Finding My Voice, her journey to the White House, Trump’s presidential win in 2016, and her close friendship with the Obamas. She also shares her thoughts on the 2020 presidential race and has some advice for the Democratic candidates.

“They will be at their strongest when they describe what they are for, what they want to do for our country, their vision for America and how they are prepared to do that, how to execute that vision,” Jarrett says. “And then the other thing I’ve encouraged them is to not beat up each other so much in the primary that our nominee goes into the general election wounded.”

See the full interview above.