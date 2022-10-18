Is it hot in here or is it just Usher and Issa Rae? During his Las Vegas residency (which began at Dolby Live at Park MGM in July), the R&B legend invited the Insecure star on stage to serenade her. The song of choice was “Superstar” and Issa was simply thrilled to be there.

“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit? ” Usher asked. “Come on, we’re just gonna flip the whole show up,” he said as he led her to the stage. “I want you to just sit right here with me.”

Usher also shared the intimate moment between the pair on his Instagram page. He captioned the video: “@issarae in the building!! #UsherMyWay 🍫 All Love.”

Issa managed to keep her composure, though she was understandably smiling from ear to ear. Of course, Twitter had a field day and it turns out fans were just as jealous of the Rap Sh!t creator as I was.

One user noted: “Usher singing Superstar to Issa is top 10 things I want to happen to me. In that exact way.”

Someone else stated: “sorry but how did issa rae not cry in front of usher singing all up in her face like that? i think i’d actually collapse.”



Another user brought it back to 2005 when Usher paid homage to a certain girl group: “Since Usher recently trended for serenading Issa Rae at his Vegas Residency show, I just thought I’d remind the TL of the time when he and Babyface paid tribute to Destiny’s Child at with a flipped cover of ‘Cater 2 U’ at the 2005 World Music Awards.”

We love to see Issa living our dream.