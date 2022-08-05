August is here. And while most of your favorite television shows are still on vacation, digging into a good book is a great way to enjoy some of the last few moments of summer. Fortunately, there are some gripping memoirs, fabulous fiction and futuristic dystopian tales hitting bookstore and library shelves this August. In fact, after we published our initial list, we found even more great titles we missed! So get your book club in formation and check out some of the books by Black authors we can’t wait to dive into this August.