August is here. And while most of your favorite television shows are still on vacation, digging into a good book is a great way to enjoy some of the last few moments of summer. Fortunately, there are some gripping memoirs, fabulous fiction and futuristic dystopian tales hitting bookstore and library shelves this August. In fact, after we published our initial list, we found even more great titles we missed! So get your book club in formation and check out some of the books by Black authors we can’t wait to dive into this August.
“Black Folk Could Fly: Selected Writings by Randall Kenan” - August 9
Known for incredible works of fiction and non-fiction, “Black Folk Could Fly” is a specially curated selection of the late Randall Kenan’s writings. The book provides readers with an intimate account of some of his most vivid memories, including the women who raised him, the food he ate, and how he found solace in books. Don’t miss the intro by acclaimed author Tayari Jones.
“Bright: A Memoir” by Kiki Petrosino - August 9
With “Bright,” poet Kiki Petrosino gives readers a collection of personal essays about her experience as an interracial child in America. She shares what it’s been like to exist as someone with both Black and Italian American ancestry. Petrosino also reflects on the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination in this country.
“The Fame Game: An Insider’s Playbook for Earning Your 15 Minutes” by Ramon Hervey II - August 16
In “The Fame Game,” Hollywood publicist and manager Ramon Hervey II reflects on his 40-year career in a business where it’s not always easy to last that long. He shares personal stories of his experiences with the likes of Aaliyah, Rick James, Little Richard and Paul McCartney. And he provides an insider’s perspective on how social media has changed what it means to be a celebrity.
“Long Past Summer” by Noué Kirwan - August 2
“Long Past Summer” is the debut novel from Noué Kirwan. Mikaela Marchand has it all – a successful life in New York City, a devoted boyfriend, and a promotion within arm’s reach. But when an old photo of herself and an estranged friend appears on a Times Square billboard, Mikaela is forced to face her old friend and face old feelings she thought she left behind.
“The Hookup Plan” by Farrah Rochon - August 2
“The Hookup Plan” is great for those looking for a steamy love story. London is a successful pediatric surgeon, but her friends think she needs a break. In fact, they’re pushing her to have a one night stand. But when the hookup goes down with an arch nemesis who can decide the future of her career, London has to do what she can to avoid falling for him.
Walking in My Joy by Jennifer Lewis - August 2
If you’re looking for a good laugh, you won’t want to miss “Walking in My Joy,” a collection of stories from actress and activist Jennifer Lewis. Sprinkled in between hilarious stories, including a fainting incident at the Obama’s holiday party, Lewis encourages readers to love themselves and keep negative people and energy away.
“The Women Could Fly” by Megan Giddings - August 9
Fans of Octavia Butler will love “The Women Could Fly,” the latest dystopian novel from Megan Giddings. Josephine Thomas is a 28-year-old woman who lives in a world where women must marry by age 30 or be monitored by the state. Fourteen years after her mother’s mysterious disappearance, Josephine leaves her normal life behind to honor her mother’s last request and feel connected to her again.
“The Undead Truth of Us” by Britney Lewis - August 9
“The Undead Truth of Us” is a new YA release from Disney Publishing which follows sixteen-year-old Zharie and her journey of grief, fear, and hope. Zharie begins to see zombies everywhere after her mother’s untimely death, including Bo, the new cute neighbor she wants to get to know better. Things get even more mysterious as she tries to figure out why no one else is seeing the same strange things.
“Fruit Punch: A Memoir” by Kendra Allen - August 9
In “Fruit Punch,” Kendra Allen recalls her life growing up in Dallas, Texas in the late-nineties. As she reflects on her complicated yet loving relationship with her family, Allen beautifully weaves in issues of race, class, and gender.
“Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew” by Michael W. Twitty - August 9
“Koshersoul” is Michael W. Twitty’s exploration of the marriage between African and Jewish cuisine. But it’s not just a book about food. It also delves into the way food has shaped the journeys of numerous cooks, including Twitty’s own passage to and within Judaism. And if all of the talk about food makes you hungry, Twitty also includes nearly 50 recipes for readers to try.
“If You Read This” by Kereen Getten - August 16
If you’re looking for summer reading options for your kids, this beautiful coming-of-age story is perfect for young readers aged 8 - 12. “If You Read This” is set in Jamaica and inspired by the author’s own experience. Brie loved the treasure hunts her mom organized for her around their small island town. And after her death, they became one of her favorite memories. But on her twelfth birthday, Brie sets off on one last treasure hunt that leads her to a secret that will change her life forever.
“THE Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race From Moms Not Like Me” by Helena Andrews-Dyer - August 23
“THE Mamas: What I Learned About Kids, Class, and Race From Moms Not Like Me” is a memoir from Washington Post senior culture writer Helena Andrews-Dyer. In the book, Andrews-Dyer shares her honest experience of being one of the only Black mothers in her trendy and highly-gentrified D.C. neighborhood and how her perspective on practically everything changed in a post-George Floyd world. Deesha Philyaw, the author of The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, called the book “A smart, hilarious, irresistible read that’s memoir, social science, history, and your most honest group chat, all in one.”
“My Government Means to Kill Me” by Rasheed Newson - August 23
“My Government Means to Kill Me” is a coming-of-age story from acclaimed television writer/producer Rasheed Newson, known for his work on hit shows, including Bel-Air and The Chi. The book centers around Earl “Trey” Singleton III, who leaves his wealthy Black Indianapolis family behind for life in New York City. And as he settles into life as a young, Black, gay man in 80s New York City, he meets people who change his life forever.
“Perish” by LaToya Watkins - August 23
Literary fiction lovers will devour “Perish,” the debut novel from LaToya Watkins. The story is set in Texas and follows four family members in alternating chapters as they prepare to say goodbye to their mother and grandmother. But when the family comes together, all sorts of secrets are exposed, forcing everyone to question who deserves forgiveness and who should take the blame.
“Scenes From My Life: A Memoir” by Michael K. Williams - August 23
“Scenes From My Life” is the highly-anticipated memoir by the late actor Michael K. Williams. The actor, well-known for his roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, shares stories of his past, from his childhood in Brooklyn to his early career as a dancer and his struggles with addiction. He was also a dedicated activist committed to social justice issues that impacted his community. Fans will love this deeply personal story, one of the last gifts Williams shared with the world.
“The Black Hamptons” by Carl Weber and La Jill Hunt - August 30
“The Black Hamptons” has all of the ingredients for a great summer read – conflict, rich folks and a gorgeous beach backdrop. The Brittons have long held their place as the first family of Sag Harbor, also known as the Black Hamptons. But when the Johnsons appear to move in on their territory with their “new money,” tensions arise. The book inspired a limited summer series of the same name on BET.
“Didn’t Nobody Give a Sh*t What Happened to Carlotta” by James Hannaham - August 30
James Hannaham, the author of the PEN/Faulkner Award winner Delicious Foods, is back with “Didn’t Nobody Give a Sh*t What Happened to Carlotta.” The book tells the story of Carlotta Mercedes, a trans woman who is trying to get used to life on the outside after spending more than 20 years in a male prison. As she tries to reconcile with her family and find her footing, Carlotta learns that the life she knew and the city she left behind look very different.
“Seton Girls” by Charlene Thomas - August 30
“Seton Girls,” the debut YA novel from Charlene Thomas, tells the story of Seton Academic High, a prep school with a legendary football team. The players say Seton’s girls are the key to their success, although no one really knows what that means. But as the quarterback, who just happens to be the younger brother of the quarterback who started the school’s winning streak, tries to squeeze out a championship before the school’s first Black quarterback takes his place, the secrets behind the team’s success are revealed.
