The world is trash.



Fine, the world isn’t trash, but the administration inside the White House is. That’s why I’m starting to get concerned that what once felt like an obvious one-term presidency may stick around to stink up the joint for an extra four years. Also, America is racist AF, according to this report from the Hill:

President Trump’s approval rating before the November elections has jumped to a higher level than former President Obama’s ahead of the 2010 midterms, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll. The poll found Trump’s approval rating at its highest level for that poll yet, at 47 percent. Obama’s approval rating was 45 percent around the same time in 2010, according to a similar NBC/Wall Street Journal poll taken in late October 2010. Obama’s approval rating was reaching a record low in October 2010, just before his party lost a significant number of seats in the House and Senate. Trump is a historically unpopular president among the general U.S. population, but consistently retains extremely high levels of Republican support. Recent polls have put him at around a 90 percent approval rating among Republicans.

The midterms are supposed to be a time to stick it to the president by voting against his party. That’s why there’s been all this talk about a blue wave—but that is starting to look more like a blue lagoon. I can only assume the president’s habitual lying in office, overall fuckboy antics, rallying of his base with hate-filled speeches, and total disregard of voters who are not white men is proof America is all the way fucked up.

Hopefully, this is just before-the-election bullshit. I know some white women are energized to undo what their sisters did to curse the rest of America. Never forget that 53 percent of white women voted for Trump while unofficial tallies note that 94 percent of white women wore pink pussy hats and 100 percent watch A Handmaid’s Tale.

The new NBC/WSJ poll found voters more energized than they have been for years, with 72 percent of Democrats telling pollsters they are very interested in the upcoming election as 68 percent of Republicans said the same. “Midterms are about mobilization, and we are headed into the stretch run with unprecedented enthusiasm among both parties,” Democratic pollster Fred Yang told NBC. Overall, the poll found Democrats with a nine-point lead over Republicans in the battle for congressional control. Fifty percent of likely voters said they want Congress to flip to the Democrats while 41 percent said they want Republicans to retain majorities.

So if you want to prove my theory on America still being racist AF wrong, here’s what you can do: Print out these stories below and take them with you to your voting stations and use them as a guide.

I am rarely wrong—but would be absolutely fine with being wrong about this.