A police officer in Baytown, Texas, fatally shot and killed a black woman while attempting to arrest her at her apartment complex on Monday night.

KHOU 11 reports that the shooting occurred after an officer identified a woman with whom he had prior encounters while patrolling her apartment complex. Believing she had outstanding warrants, he attempted to arrest her before a struggle ensued.

During said struggle, the officer used his taser, which was allegedly wrestled out of his control by the woman and used on the officer. The officer then jumped to his feet and fired five shots, hitting her at least once. In a video of the altercation circulating online, the woman can be heard yelling “Why are you harassing me?” and “I’m pregnant!” prior to being shot.

The officer attempted to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baytown Police Department released the following statement on Facebook Tuesday morning:

Baytown Detectives are on the scene of an Officer involved shooting in the 1600 block of Garth Road. It is very early in the investigation however what detectives have learned thus far is one of our officers, an 11 year veteran with the department, was patrolling an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Garth Road when he came across a 45 year old female that he knew from previous encounters and knew she had outstanding warrants. The officer contacted the female and attempted to arrest her at which time a struggle ensued, forcing the officer to deploy his department issued Taser at the female. It appears that as the officer was then attempting to handcuff the female she was able to gain control of his Taser and turned it on the officer, Tasing the officer, which forced the officer to draw his duty weapon and fire multiple rounds at the female, striking her at least once. The female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is on scene and assisting in the investigation, as is normal in these types of incidents. Any future updates will be provided via an official press release later today, as the investigation unfolds.

According to Lt. Steve Dorris, an investigation is underway. Dorris believes the officer was wearing a body camera, but that footage will not be immediately released because of the investigation.

“We’ll be out for some time tonight to reconstruct the events and get questions answered,” Dorris told reporters.

In response to this disturbing news, many have taken to Twitter to express their outrage.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.