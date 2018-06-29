Photo: Hayne Palmour (San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. is currently facing serious time for allegedly kidnapping and raping two women and sexually assaulting three others in his hometown of Encinitas, Calif.



On Thursday, Winslow’s lawyers were requesting that the ex-NFL star be released from jail but with advancements in technology that could have video recordings mounted throughout Winslow’s home, allowing the court to be aware of Winslow’s every move.

TMZ Sports reports that the judge in Winslow’s case cited the movie Mission Impossible and trickery used by Tom Cruise as a reason to deny Winslow’s bail.

“So what about all these movies I watch like Mission Impossible and stuff like that where they create this endless loop?” the judge, who I’m assuming got his law degree from Chuck E. Cheese State University, said in open court.

“So the guy, like the Russians watching something ... he sees everything is fine and meanwhile, Tom Cruise and all his folks are going around the scene and doing all this stuff,” the judge added.

Advertisement

Winslow’s lawyer assured the judge that “Tom Cruise isn’t on our team yet,” TMZ reports.

Didn’t matter; the judge denied Winslow’s bail.

