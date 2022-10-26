A new report by Propublica revealed that Uline, a private company that sells cardboard, paper and office goods, is giving money to election deniers as well as conservative candidates across the U.S. Its founders, Dick and Liz Uihlein, are billionaires who are using their fortune to fund campaigns for people like Doug Mastriano.

They are the biggest contributors to the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. For context, Mastriano went to the January 6 insurrection and has connections to anti- semites. The Uihleins have also donated to Nevada Secretary of State nominee Jim Marchant, who is a 2020 election denier.

The couple have also backed Restoration of America, a group that spreads misinformation about Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. From Propublica:

“Flush with profits from their shipping supply company, the Uihleins have emerged as the No. 1 federal campaign donors for Republicans ahead of the November elections, and the No. 2 donors overall behind liberal financier George Soros. The couple has spent at least $121 million on state and federal politics in the last two years alone, fighting taxes, unions, abortion rights and marijuana legalization.”



In 2018, the Uihleins reported that they made $713 million from their company. Because of the pandemic, their profits increased even more. Though he rarely gives interviews to the press, that same year Dick Uihlein stated to the National Review that his “[his] father would talk about the importance of capitalism and the evils of socialism.”

He also stated that they shared “many of the same values...conservative values.” In addtion, Dick Uihlein supports American Principles Project, which attacks what they refer to as “transgender ideology,” critical race theory and abortion.

Uline was started in in 1980 and has 12 warehouses around the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Some of their clients include Gucci, Tesla and Etsy.