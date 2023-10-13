UK Beauty Supply Shop Owner Says He 'Lost Everything' After Assaulting Black Woman. Oh, Well

Oh, cry him a river.



Sohail Sindho, who owns Peckham Hair and Cosmetics in London, has recently told media outlet My London that he “lost everything” after a video of him assaulting a Black woman inside his store went viral last month.

The footage, which was recorded by an onlooker, showed Sindho grabbing a Black woman by her neck while walking into the store. The woman does her best to defend herself, but then Sindho holds her hands behind her back.

The bystander said the violent incident started after the woman asked for a refund but Sindho said she could only have store credit. The witness also said that when she tried to leave, Sindho “proceeded to drag her” back inside which made the situation worse.

Of course, no one intervened to help the woman who was literally strangled by a man who more than twice her size.

After the clip had gone viral, demonstrators stood outside Sindho’s store to protest violence against Black women. In an effort to drum up sympathy he doesn’t deserve, Sindho is described the aftermath of his behavior.

“I have nothing in my pocket now, and I’m living off loans from my friends and family,” he said. “Things are getting worse every day. My kids haven’t had a warm meal in a month, they have been eating bread with jam, and chocolate.”

However, he believed that he acted appropriately when it came to how he treated the Black woman in the video.

“If somebody is going to steal, everybody has the right to save his property. If you watch the videos, I’ve acted in self-defense. It was in my rights to do these things,” Sindho remarked. “If I have done something wrong, people should go to the police and launch a complaint against me, so the police can come and hold me accountable.”

The bottom line is that Sindho doesn’t deserve a drop of compassion and quite frankly, he should be facing criminal charges for what he did. As for now, Sindho’s shop is under new management.