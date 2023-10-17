Uh Oh! Tyga Requests Full Custody of Son with Blac Chyna

Rapper Tyga and Angela White, previously known as Blac Chyna’s custody battle continues. On October 13, Tyga filed court papers in Los Angeles to have full custody of his 11-year-old son, King.



This request reportedly surprises White as this July she requested joint custody with Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson. In a statement she expressed her disappointment with her ex’s decision. “I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him. I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life. I do not know where all of this is coming from. It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King.”

Advertisement

Earlier this October the former Rob & Chyna star asked for more visitation rights with King as her current custody is only from Saturdays to Mondays. She claims that she had to sell her belongings to keep up with custody proceedings. According to ET, court documents state that White has made over $178,000 from selling purses, clothing, and shoes on the online consignment store, The Real Real. The mom of two claims that she has never received child support from either one of her baby’s fathers, as she also has a child with Rob Kardashian.

Advertisement

However, it is apparent that the rapper is not letting up on the requests, moving forward to take away more of King’s time with his mother. According to White, the communication between the two parties has been little to none. In an episode of the City Girls’ member’s show, Caresha Please, White said that she and Tyga only speak “through the nannies.” She has accused the “Rack City” rapper of intentionally keeping her out of the loop about her son’s health and safety.

Advertisement

Although White has been working to improve her life by starting her sobriety journey, getting baptized, mending the relationship with her mother, and getting cosmetic surgeries done, it seems like her life is still a struggle.