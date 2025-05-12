Uh-Oh! Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert's Divorce Just Took Yet Another Ugly Turn

Just when it seemed the dust had settled in Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce, it appears the situation has once again taken another nasty turn. And this time, jail could be involved.

As we previously told you, the two finalized their divorce back in July 2024, though details of the dissolution were allegedly leaked and made public this past March. The “Rose in Harlem” singer walked away with a hefty win. She received four luxury properties valued at more than $10 million, a handful of cars worth a combined $1 million, and more. When it comes to their children —daughters Junie and Rue — Shumpert was responsible for paying $8,000 in monthly child support and the cost of their school tuitions.

Now, however, the former couple are once again going at it as Shumpert is now calling for his ex-wife to be fined and imprisoned for 20 days citing what he feels is a breach of their divorce agreement. This is evidenced by a motion the former Brooklyn Nets’ player filed in which he asserted that Taylor spoke out about their divorce— something they’re both legally prohibited from doing. It’s also something Taylor accused Shumpert of doing a few months back as well.

“[Taylor] willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety and security of the parties and their minor children,” the motion read in part, per Complex.

As a result of Taylor’s alleged wrongdoing, Shumpert claims it cost him loss of income and his reputation took a negative blow. He also claims that she hurled insults at him in front of their kids and prevented him from picking them up from their schools.

More from the motion:

“In the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman]. Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents.”

A spokesperson from Shumpert’s legal team added: “Insulting [Iman] in the presence of his children was maliciously intended to damage the relationship between father and child. Denigrating and insulting [Iman] in the presence of his children is a … violation of the orders of this court.”

Neither Taylor nor Shumpert have publicly commented on the matter.