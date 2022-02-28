As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has warned Americans that they should consider leaving the country Sunday, according to Axios. A rising number of airlines are canceling flights in and out of the country and closing their airspace to Russian airlines.

Advertisement

From the U.S. Embassy alert:

An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines,” the embassy said in the advisory. “U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.” “The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that the Department of State’s Travel Advisory level for Russia is at ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel,’” the advisory continued. The Level 4 travel advisory designation is in regards to the “ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine,” and “the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia,”

In January, the U.S. State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory for Russia due to the buildup of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine. Russia started its invasion into Ukraine, where the civilian death toll is at least 102.

According to Associated Press, up to 150,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far. President Joe Biden has issued additional sanctions against Russia, including export blocks on technology, Russian banks, “corrupt billionaires,” and their families close to the Kremlin, as noted by CNN.

Today. Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting at the Belarusian border for direct talks–the first since the invasion started on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire.