Tyron Woodley Has the Perfect Response for Every Question at UFC Press Conference: 'Black Lives Matter'

Screenshot : MMA Junkie

If you find yourself entertained by elite athletes getting punched in the face, or suffering the brutal agony of a rear-naked choke, then you might want to tune in to UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday.

Advertisement

More specifically, you might want to tune in to the slugfest between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, in what’s being called one of the biggest non-title fights in the history of the company. The welterweight standouts have a looooooong history of vitriol outside of the ring, and now the opportunity has finally presented itself for them to settle their differences by beating the shit out of each other.

Look at God.

Advertisement

For those curious about what some of that dissension is rooted in, Covington is an ardent supporter of a domestic terrorist named Donald Trump. He also does things like publicly admonish NBA players for orchestrating a historic boycott in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake; fraternize with people like Raggedy Ann herself, Candace Owens; calls Brazilians “filthy animals,” then when offered the opportunity to apologize, doubles down instead; and routinely antagonizes other fighters, whether they’re teammates of his or not.

Simply put: he’s a piece of shit.



Woodley, on the other hand, is active in his Ferguson, Mo., community—especially in the immediate aftermath of Mike Brown’s shooting—and would like nothing more than to prove that Black Lives Matter by shoving his knees, elbows, fists, shoulders and any other body part of his that could be registered as a lethal weapon, into Covington’s nose.

So during his press conference on Thursday, donning a bright red “Make Racists Catch The Fade Again” hat, Woodley made it a point to make one thing explicitly clear: that Black Lives Matter. And in response to every question he was asked by the press, he kept that same energy and provided a variation of the exact same answer: that Black Lives Matter.

Press: “Are you disappointed that you don’t get the chance to face [Covington] down? To, you know, deal with him? Or are you happy that you don’t have to put up with his stuff today?”

Advertisement

Woodley: “I’m just excited that Black lives matter.”

No matter what the press asked, he stayed true to his t-shirt.

“I feel like a victory here just really shows how much Black lives matter.”

“No, I wasn’t surprised. Especially since Black lives matter.”

“I just hope they realize Black lives matter.”

I’m here for it.

When it was Covington’s turn to get on the mic, he responded exactly how everyone expected him to.

Advertisement

“He’s trying to copy what I do,” he sneered from beneath his MAGA hat. “He’s the only one that’s racist. And the only race that’s in this fight, is the race to get him out of the UFC.”

Imagine getting paid six figures to beat the dog shit out of a racist Trump supporter. Woodley lives a charmed life.

Advertisement

UFC Vegas 11 goes down on Saturday.