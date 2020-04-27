Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Tyler Perry Drops Trailer for Upcoming Series Bruh

J'na Jefferson
Screenshot: BET Networks (YouTube)

Tyler Perry is never not working, and he’s about to drop a new show that focuses on the friendships between black men.

Bruh is billed as a comedy series starring Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings, Jr. and Monti Washington, and is slated to hit the BET+ streaming service on May 7. Not only will the series focus on black brotherhood, but it will also tackle some black male stereotypes head-on.

Per Deadline, the show follows four friends—John (who works at a movie theater), Tom (a doctor), Mike (a lawyer), and Bill (an architect)—as they navigate life as now 30-somethings. The trailer for the 24-episode series highlights each character’s experiences in their careers and romantic lives, such as Bill grappling with losing a woman he believes was “The One,” and one of Tom’s coworkers approaching him about her feelings towards him.

“Whether fulfilling career dreams or finding love, these four college buddies now in their thirties find themselves learning to stand on their own two feet, while leaning on each other for support and guidance,” the show synopsis reads. “Sometimes their love is tough and their honesty brutal, but they manage to see each other through every scenario with levity and laughter.”

“Tyler Perry’s Bruh is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry,” writes Deadline. “Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.”

