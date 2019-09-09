Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images for Essence)

BET+, a new streaming-video service created through a partnership between BET and Tyler Perry, is set to bring all things black to subscribers’ viewing screens beginning Sept. 19.



For $9.99 per month, subscribers will be able to access all manner of black content, Deadline reports, with a focus on new and original content from a variety of filmmakers and content creators, including Will Packer, Tracy Oliver and Perry.

“In our first year, we will release a BET+ original project almost every month, adding to our lineup of deep and diverse content,” Devin Griffin, general manager of BET+, told Deadline. “We’re focused on super-serving lovers of black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera.”

BET+, which will be ad-free, will also be the place to go for old favorites. For instance, the service will be the exclusive streaming-video-on-demand home for the the ’90s sitcom hit Martin.

BET+ will also be the place to view Perry’s entire library, including all things Madea and movies like Daddy’s Little Girls, as well as popular scripted series like Being Mary Jane; comedy specials led by comics as diverse as D.L. Hughley and Sasheer Zamata; and reality-TV shows like Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+,” Scott Mills, president of BET Networks, told the site. “African Americans have a higher [screening-video-on-demand] adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET’s linear network.”