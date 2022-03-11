BET is about to go full primetime soap with its new limited series Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons. According to a press release provided to The Root, the four-part series is set in Sag Harbor in Long Island, NY, which is also known as “The Black Hamptons.” Per the official synopsis: “From luxury communities to historic beachfront enclaves, this epic story will follow the brewing feud between the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ where the difference between old and new money is very apparent.”



As someone who watched all the ‘80s and ‘90s primetime soaps, I’m in! This show sounds like it has big Dynasty, Knots Landing, Dallas vibes. Ask your mom and aunts about those classics, kids.

The cast includes some familiar faces in Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna and Aaron Spears. Written and executive produced by Carl Weber (The Family Business), and directed by Trey Haley (Always a Bridesmaid), the drama is scheduled to premiere this summer.

“This may be the funnest project I’ve ever worked on. Everyday is fun in the sun. I am very grateful to BET for seeing the vision,” Weber said.

Following “the glitz and gloss of the Black elite,” The Black Hamptons also “exposes the underbelly of wealth and prestige.” So you know that means there’s definitely going to be a Romeo and Juliet love story, a long lost secret heir and someone is absolutely sleeping with the help.

“We are honored and grateful to BET and Paramount Global for another opportunity to bring the rich culture, political power, generational wealth, intellect, and global influence of The Black Hamptons to our audience,” said Tri-Destined Executive Producer, and Showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones. “With all of the twist and turns of a Carl Weber novel, we share a glimpse into the world of affluent African-American families owning companies, inventions, and miles of beachfront real estate and their influence on the world.”

As fun and interesting as The Black Hamptons sounds, I’m concerned it will be hard to find on BET or BET+, so hopefully it also makes its way to Paramount+ where it can get more eyeballs.