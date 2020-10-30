Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Social Media

Twitter Points Out the Hypocrisy of Black Athletes Being Told to 'Shut Up and Play' After Jay Cutler, Jack Nicklaus Publicly Endorse Trump

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:Shut up and dribble
Shut up and dribbleJay CutlerDrew BreessportsnflnbaJack NicklausDonald Trump
12
Save
Illustration for article titled Twitter Points Out the Hypocrisy of Black Athletes Being Told to Shut Up and Play After Jay Cutler, Jack Nicklaus Publicly Endorse Trump
Photo: Octavio Jones (Getty Images)

Shut up and dribble.

For Black professional athletes, it’s an all too familiar refrain meant to dissuade grown-ass men and women from expressing their personal opinions on relevant issues that affect American society as a whole. Simply put, it’s a very white thing to say.

Advertisement

It’s also a completely foreign concept to people like New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who was hailed as a patriot back in June for freely expressing his ass-backward views on athletes peacefully protesting during the national anthem.

Advertisement

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Roberts. “What you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Use the promo code KINJA175

Brees has since apologized for being loud and wrong, but only after Black folks—like teammate Malcolm Jenkins—committed themselves to doing the emotional labor required to bring him to his senses.

“Our communities are under siege, and we need help,” Jenkins said in an Instagram video after Brees’ initial comments surfaced. “And what you’re telling us is don’t ask for help that way. Ask for it a different way. I can’t listen to it when you ask that way. We’re done asking, Drew. And people who share your sentiments, who express those and push them throughout the world, the airwaves, are the problem.”

Advertisement

Perhaps inspired by Brees’ privilege and willingness to be so forthright, perennial failure Jay Cutler, wielder of one of the worst attitudes in the history of the NFL, decided to take to social media on Thursday to publicly endorse somebody you should not be voting for under any circumstance whatsoever: Donald John Trump. But instead of heaping praise upon our Commander-in-Tweet himself, Cutler merely co-signed a lengthy endorsement from golf legend Jack Nicklaus—who, much like Cutler, is painfully alabaster.

Advertisement

So if you’re over there wondering why white athletes feel so comfortable expressing their opinions on political matters, while Black athletes are chastised for doing the exact same thing, you aren’t alone. In fact, many have taken to Twitter to point out the blatant hypocrisy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Of course, detractors have pointed out the fact that Cutler and Nicklaus are years removed from the height of their athletic prowess.

“Jack Nicklaus hasn’t played a professional round of golf in about 15 years,” user @JoeFL65 tweeted. “He’s 80 now. Cutler has been retired for about 3 years. Comparing them to active athletes is a ridiculous stretch on your part.”

Advertisement

Buuuuuuuuuut last time I checked, people like Drew Brees, punk-ass Colby Covington or MMA legend Tito Ortiz are very much active in their respective sports, and are very much open about expressing their political views without consequence.

Advertisement

I guess that’s exactly how double standards are supposed to work when it comes to Black folks though.

Advertisement

Go figure.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

AOC Reminds Republicans That They Only Have 3 Jobs: Drink Water, Don’t Be Racist and Stay Out Her Business

Fox News Cut Lindsey Graham Off in the Middle of Him Begging With His Begging Ass

Too Many Black Men Wish to Be White, and That's a Problem the Election Won't End

Grasping at Straws: Fox and Friends Has Trump Believing Google Search for ‘Can I Change My Vote’ Means Votes for Him

DISCUSSION

cdwag14
cdwag14

Uh you could also argue that Jay Cutler wasn’t really active for most of his career either but hey that is just me. Hockey Legend Bobby Orr chimed into today with his endorsement and something he wrote kind of puzzled and pissed me off. He said Donald Trump was the kind of guy he wanted on his team. Really? You want a teammate that takes no responsibility for anything, is incapable of empathy, doesn’t know how to communicate, looks to quit when things get tough, has no concept of sharing, doesn’t respect others and has no regards for the feelings of fellow teammates or opponents? That kind of asshole is what you look for in a teammate? Man I wouldn’t want either one of you in my locker room. Oh for the record Fuck Brett Favre too, the single most overrated QB in NFL History. I said what I said