TV’s Blackest Binge: The Hidden Gems of Hulu

A scrolling induced headache is definitely a 21st century problem. You want something interesting to watch, but you just can’t quite make a decision. Are you in the mood for comedy, drama, action, captivating documentary, or guilty pleasure reality? We’ve come up with a solution to your endless scrolling issues, with our suggestions for these hidden gems of Hulu.
The Wonder Years
It is a crime against quality family entertainment that ABC canceled this Peabody-winning comedy. Thankfully, you can check out or relive all the Williams’ greatest moments.
227
Some shows are just funny forever, and 227 is one of them. A huge part of that is the comedic chemistry between Marla Gibbs and Jackee Harry.
Queen Sugar
The Bordelons are such a fascinating family full of secrets, pain and togetherness. t’s funny, heart-breaking, triumphant and romantic. Sometimes all in the same scene.
Scandal
I know Scandal isn’t exactly a hidden gem, but we’ve never needed Olivia Pope more than we do right now.
Janet Jackson.
If you missed the hit Lifetime documentary, this is your chance to celebrate the absolute legend that is Ms. Jackson.
Godfather of Harlem
MGM+ f.k.a. Epix isn’t on everyone’s radar, so you’d be forgiven for missing this period drama about gangster Bumpy Johnson. Forest Whitaker is brilliant, as always, and the series is a fascinating look at an interesting part of Black history.
Unprisoned
This unique, new comedy stars Kerry Washington as a therapist who must reconcile with her ex-con father, played by Delroy Lindo, as he tries to adapt to life outside of prison walls.
Attack the Block
John Boyega delivers a star-making performance in this sci-fi/comedy about a group of young people who are forced to defend their London neighborhood from aliens. Warning: you may need to turn on captions, because this movie is extremely British.
Chevalier
Kelvin Harrison Jr. is fantastic as he enters full leading man, swashbuckler mode as he brings an untold piece of Black history to life.
Aftershock
A stirring documentary that follows Omari Maynard and Bruce McIntyre, two Black fathers who became bonded after losing their partners during childbirth. They become advocates for Black maternal health and find a support network.
The Gospel According to André
A documentary on the life and legend of the iconic André Leon Tally.
Living Single
This classic sitcom is the perfect choice when you need a pick me up, or an extra boost of female empowerment. Why have a girls’ night out when you can just stay home in sweatpants and hang out with Queen Latifah, Erika Alexander, Kim Coles and Kim Fields.
K.C. Undercover
If you want to see Zendaya before she became Hollywood’s It Girl, this adorable Disney series about a family of spies definitely features moments where you can see she’s headed for superstar status.
Underground
This drama about a courageous group of slaves who fight for freedom is hard to watch, but it’s a series that doesn’t shy away from the cruelty of slavery or America’s true history. It examines all the characters’ complicated stories with compassion and uncomfortable honesty.
Summer of Soul
Summer of Soul isn’t exactly a hidden gem, but it’s so good we will never pass up a chance to showcase Questlove’s Oscar-winning celebration of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.