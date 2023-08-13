TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Max

If you’re into popular series like Euphoria, House of the Dragon and The Wire, Max has you covered. But if you also want cult classics, adult animation, and new discoveries, then you need to dig past all the DC Comics content and Game of Thrones. With Hollywood on pause, you probably have time to catch up on the hidden gems of Max.
Under the Cherry Moon
Prince and Jerome Benton star in this dramedy set in the French Riviera. I’m not going to claim this is an all-time classic, but it does feature some of the music legend’s most underrated tracks.
The Tuskegee Airmen
As we turn to movies and TV to tell the real history of Black America, do yourself a favor and check out this star-studded, heartbreaking tale of the WWII heroes.
TINA
Get the real story of Tina Turner’s triumphant life in her own words in this unforgettable documentary. Seriously, this is the film that all celebrity docs aspire to be.
Fast Color
Fast Color is a breathtaking story of three generations of Black women with superpowers and how they manage to control them amid family tragedy and drama. It got lost in the 2019 superhero shuffle, but it’s absolutely brilliant.
Martin
At this point, what more can we say about how influential Martin was on modern-day comedy. Every show you love owes a debt to Martin Lawrence and company.
Batwoman
Premiering toward the end of The CW’s “Arrowverse” superhero boom, Batwoman never got a chance to establish itself properly. Feel free to skip Season 1 and jump in when Ryan Wilder takes over. However, the first season does introduce the rest of the Bat-team, so there is that.
I Am Not Your Negro
This documentary uses James Baldwin’s unfinished book, where he reflects on the lives of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., to discuss the ongoing racism faced by Black Americans. As we all know, these discussions are timeless and will always be relevant.
Static Shock
If you’re looking for a Black superhero to become obsessed with, look no further than Virgil Hawkins a.k.a. Static. One of the best series to come out of DC’s stellar animated universe, all of which are available on the streamer.
The Boondocks
From “Guess Hoe’s Coming to Dinner,” to “Return of the King,” to The Fundraiser” it is impossible to pick a favorite episode of The Boondocks. I suggest you just take a few days and re-watch them all.
Living Single
Everyone likes to attribute the boom in Friends-style comedies to the NBC hit, but it was actually Living Single that started it all, and did it better than the “no Black people in New York City” series.
The Wayans Bros.
There’s something endlessly fun about watching Shawn and Marlon Wayans together. Long before they became White Chicks—which is also available on Max—The WB sitcom is where they perfected their chemistry and timing.
Oz
There was a time when HBO was the place for prestige drama. Oz covers the dangerous life of inmates, guards and workers in a maximum-security prison and it’s A LOT. The star-studded cast is full of future Oscar and Emmy winners who you’ll recognize, but be warned, it’s a tough watch. As good as it is, it’s not for everyone.
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground
This documentary chronicles the legacy and making of the critically-acclaimed docuseries Eyes on the Prize, which is also on Max. With politicians trying to re-write Black history, both the original and this celebration of it are an absolute must watch.
Watchmen
Admittedly, Watchmen isn’t exactly a hidden gem. But I don’t need a reason to celebrate what an amazing piece of art this limited series is. As a bonus, the opening scene of the first episode is what introduce white America to the real story of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Denzel Washington
If you’re in the mood for a Denzel binge, many of his most popular thrillers are on the streamer, including Out of Time; Training Day; American Gangster; The Book of Eli and Man on Fire.