TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Max

Television

Superheroes, music icons and classic comedy are among the surprises viewers can find on Max.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Max
Screenshot: Adult Swim

If you’re into popular series like Euphoria, House of the Dragon and The Wire, Max has you covered. But if you also want cult classics, adult animation, and new discoveries, then you need to dig past all the DC Comics content and Game of Thrones. With Hollywood on pause, you probably have time to catch up on the hidden gems of Max.

Under the Cherry Moon

Prince Girls & Boys Music Video

Prince and Jerome Benton star in this dramedy set in the French Riviera. I’m not going to claim this is an all-time classic, but it does feature some of the music legend’s most underrated tracks.

The Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskegee Airmen Defend Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress Heavy Bombers

As we turn to movies and TV to tell the real history of Black America, do yourself a favor and check out this star-studded, heartbreaking tale of the WWII heroes.

TINA

TINA (2021) Official Trailer | HBO

Get the real story of Tina Turner’s triumphant life in her own words in this unforgettable documentary. Seriously, this is the film that all celebrity docs aspire to be.

Fast Color

‘Fast Color’ Trailer

Fast Color is a breathtaking story of three generations of Black women with superpowers and how they manage to control them amid family tragedy and drama. It got lost in the 2019 superhero shuffle, but it’s absolutely brilliant.

Martin

Pam’s New Boyfriend Simon

At this point, what more can we say about how influential Martin was on modern-day comedy. Every show you love owes a debt to Martin Lawrence and company.

Batwoman

Ryan Beats GCPD Cops | Batwoman | 2x17 Season 2 Episode 17 (HD)

Premiering toward the end of The CW’s “Arrowverse” superhero boom, Batwoman never got a chance to establish itself properly. Feel free to skip Season 1 and jump in when Ryan Wilder takes over. However, the first season does introduce the rest of the Bat-team, so there is that.

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Not Your Negro - Official Trailer

This documentary uses James Baldwin’s unfinished book, where he reflects on the lives of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., to discuss the ongoing racism faced by Black Americans. As we all know, these discussions are timeless and will always be relevant.

Static Shock

Static Shock - Static’s Origin In “Shock To The System”

If you’re looking for a Black superhero to become obsessed with, look no further than Virgil Hawkins a.k.a. Static. One of the best series to come out of DC’s stellar animated universe, all of which are available on the streamer.

The Boondocks

Boondocks Fight Riley vs Huey

From “Guess Hoe’s Coming to Dinner,” to “Return of the King,” to The Fundraiser” it is impossible to pick a favorite episode of The Boondocks. I suggest you just take a few days and re-watch them all.

Living Single

Maxine & Regine’s Insults 😂❗️| Living Single

Everyone likes to attribute the boom in Friends-style comedies to the NBC hit, but it was actually Living Single that started it all, and did it better than the “no Black people in New York City” series.

The Wayans Bros.

The Wayans Bros 3x01 - Shawn & Marlon try to get rid of their grandma

There’s something endlessly fun about watching Shawn and Marlon Wayans together. Long before they became White Chicks—which is also available on Max—The WB sitcom is where they perfected their chemistry and timing.

Oz

Image for article titled TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Max
Screenshot: HBO

There was a time when HBO was the place for prestige drama. Oz covers the dangerous life of inmates, guards and workers in a maximum-security prison and it’s A LOT. The star-studded cast is full of future Oscar and Emmy winners who you’ll recognize, but be warned, it’s a tough watch. As good as it is, it’s not for everyone.

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground

Eyes On the Prize: Hallowed Ground (2021) | Paying Homage to Eyes On the Prize | HBO Max

This documentary chronicles the legacy and making of the critically-acclaimed docuseries Eyes on the Prize, which is also on Max. With politicians trying to re-write Black history, both the original and this celebration of it are an absolute must watch.

Watchmen

Image for article titled TV’s Best Binge: The Hidden Gems of Max
Photo: Mark Hill/HBO

Admittedly, Watchmen isn’t exactly a hidden gem. But I don’t need a reason to celebrate what an amazing piece of art this limited series is. As a bonus, the opening scene of the first episode is what introduce white America to the real story of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Denzel Washington

The Book Of Eli Bar Scene

If you’re in the mood for a Denzel binge, many of his most popular thrillers are on the streamer, including Out of Time; Training Day; American Gangster; The Book of Eli and Man on Fire.

