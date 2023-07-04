Movies That Couldn’t Be Made Today

Lamar’s Javelin

Once again an ‘80s teen movie takes things to the most offensive place possible. The Black characters are all one dimensional, with Lamar playing up every out of date, insulting stereotype about gay men. As bad as that is, far worse is the actual sexual assault that takes place in this movie. At one point, Lewis steals a costume and tricks Betty into thinking she’s having sex with her boyfriend. The movie ends with her saying she’s in love with a nerd and they’re happily married throughout the rest of the franchise. None of the women in this movie are treated with any modicum of respect.