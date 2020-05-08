Turns Out That Mike Pence Hot Mic Empty Box Moment Was Just a Joke [Corrected]

Photo : Susan Walsh ( AP Images )

Correction: Tuesday, May 8, 2020, 4:58 p.m. EDT:

The last time I snitched I was 12. Me and another kid had gotten caught shooting BB guns in the woods and the apartment rental office where I lived found out and threatened to kick us out. They thought the guns were real. My dad walked me down to the rental office to explain and me fearing my whole family being kicked to the curb I told on everyone. When we left the rental office my dad explained that I wasn’t supposed to do that. I didn’t understand. He told me: “You got caught so you take the fall. I didn’t take you down there to tell on everyone else, I took you down there to own up to what you did.” Ever since then I never snitched.

Until today: Jimmy Kimmel got me fucked up!

From USA Today:

A since-deleted video by late night show host Jimmy Kimmel alleged that Vice President Mike Pence delivered empty boxes of personal protective equipment to a health care center in Virginia for a photo op. After dropping off the boxes, Pence is shown returning to a vehicle where an individual informs Pence that the remaining boxes in the car are empty. Pence is then heard saying, “Well can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?” Narrating the video, Kimmel says, “Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing.”

But it turns out none of that was the truth. The Vice President did help carry boxes to the front of the Virginia nursing home and when he walked back to the truck to ask about carrying empty boxes, he laughed and then shut the doors to the van. No more boxes were moved and the whole thing was just a joke. Kimmel shared an edited version of the video on his show and has since apologized and deleted the video. Everyone ran the clip which everyone is now deleting because it isn’t true.

Jon Thompson, Pence’s campaign communication manager, weighed in and tweeted “This is absolute garbage spread by @JimmyKimmel.” Thompson then goes on to link the original C-Span video and says “Pence is clearly joking about empty boxes & if Kimmel showed the full clip from CSPAN, not the one he selectively edited, you see and hear it.”

I’m not saying I wasn’t wrong but Jimmy Kimmel. First name: J-I-M-M-Y got me out here looking real raggedy. I apologize to Mike Pence and all of those who believe in him and his ability to lift boxes with items in them. I have no problem attacking him when he’s wrong and apologizing when I fucked up. Which I did.

His last name is spelled: K-I-M-M-E-L

Earlier:

It was supposed to be a moment in which Vice President Mike Pence showed that he’s a man of the people, that he’s not too good to roll up his sleeves and jump in and help. But, who are we kidding; Pence is about as compassionate as Thanos and about as caring as his boss.



Pence joined a team to help deliver boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) outside a Virginia nursing home with COVID-19 patients on Thursday—without wearing any himself, because he’s a total asshole.



Here’s how NBC News describes the event:



Pence put a box of equipment on the doorstep of the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria and waved inside before wheeling over more boxes and helping unload them. He was not wearing a mask or gloves while handling the packages. Other officials who were with him were also not wearing masks.

Unfortunately for Pence, he was mic’d up for the photo-op and he was literally caught asking if he could carry empty boxes to the door so he could look strong and tough and not like an asshole. Except he’s always an asshole. Always.

Just last week, Pence’s dumb-ass visited the Mayo Clinic. What’s the Mayo Clinic, you ask? Just a hospital with a strict-ass mask policy that Pence and his staff fully knew about when he entered the facility without a mask! Pence then claimed he didn’t wear a mask because he wanted to look people in the eye. I know this sounds strange, but when Pence does wear a mask, he wears it over his eyes. He also explained that he and his staff are tested regularly and he felt fine. Yep, he’s an asshole.

Pence would later admit that he should’ve worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic, basically confirming that he’s an asshole.

So enjoy the video below of the maskless Pence fake lifting boxes and trying to look strong for the cameras. He probably elected not to wear a mask so that America could see him wince while carrying a box full of air.