Former congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard needed a hook to announce her new podcast, The Tulsi Gabbard Show.” So, she elected to go for the obvious and say that she was officially leaving the Democratic party in a 20-minute video. In her video address, the former congresswoman used every recent Republican coined phrase while trying to explain her exit.

From the Guardian:

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party. It’s now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,” Gabbard said in a video posted to social media. The announcement was made on the first episode of her new podcast, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show.”

It’s strange because people thought Gabbard was only a D emocrat by association. It’s certainly not by actions. Gabbard is a Democrat, the same way Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) call themselves the same. In 2015, Gabbard supported the American Security Against Foreign Enemies Act which would have made it impossible for Syrian and Iranian refugees to come to the U.S.

She also claimed the U.S. is “not so different” from Russia on free speech, even though she’s been on Fox News over 100 times since her presidential bid. Gabbard also tweeted out conspiracy theories saying there are 25-30 U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine. After throwing her support for the Biden campaign, she later slammed his choice to pick Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, ignoring her qualifications.

Lastly, the terms “woke” and “anti-white racism” while stating God-given constitutional freedoms in the same sentence is laughable. We all know people of color weren’t allotted the same rights as white people.

Gabbard was the first Hindu member of Congress and the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress, so she knows about being in an environment where you are a first at something. So, for her to attribute the appointment of the first Black woman to the high court to “identity politics” and use terms that are often weaponized when people speak about racism is what happens when you build your new image in the new Republican gaze.

In the end, Gabbard called on “fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats” to join her in leaving the party. However, the reality is Gabbard left the party long ago and shouldn’t let the door hit her on the way out.