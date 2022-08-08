Tulsi Gabbard, who once served as a Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ history regarding marijuana prosecution after Harris denounced Russia’s sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis infraction.



Gabbard explained to Fox News host Will Cain:

“Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as attorney general in California…she kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences to use them as free slave labor yet at the same time these very same people are condemning other countries for doing the exact same thing.



Advertisement

Last week, Griner received 9 years in prison by a Russian court after being caught with a cannabis vape pen at an airport near Moscow in February. After the news broke, Harris reassured the public that she is working hard to secure Griner’s release.

The Vice President tweeted Thursday:

“With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately. @POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly.”



G/O Media may get a commission 33% Off Beat Studio Buds Don't drop them

Feature a custom acoustic platform for unique and powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancelling or transparency to fit your needs, have three soft ear tip sizes to make them comfortable, and have a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

However, Gabbard insisted that this compassion should also be extended to Americans who have been sentenced for small marijuana possession as well.

“Where is your outrage for your fellow Americans who are sitting in prison today here in the United States of America for minor marijuana violations,” Gabbard asked. “How come you are not fighting as hard for them to be returned home and reunited with their families as you are for Brittney Griner?”

Advertisement

Two things can be true at once; we can asked Harris to work on securing Griner’s release and offer that same courtesy to domestic inmates as well.