Fox News anchor (and one of the most repulsive humans to ever breathe) Tucker Carlson stood up to The Queen’s haters Thursday night, reported The Daily Mail. While a number of people were heartbroken about the news of her passing, there were a lot who were elated by the announcement. Carlson said the world will never see an empire so “benign.”



Benign? The colonizing empire with the white savior complex used to justify murdering and torturing countless civilians? Interesting. “’The British Empire was not perfect, but it was far more humane than any other ever. It was an impressive place run by impressive people,” Carlson said. Kenya, India, the Caribbean and any other country sucked into the empire’s colonial rule would beg to differ.

However, Carlson insisted those very countries benefited from the turmoil.

More on Carlson’s remarks from The Daily Mail:

He said they were attacking the queen out of a form of jealousy, because her era was better than the one we live in now.

“Slander the ruler, discredit the entire period she lived in,” he said. “And that’s exactly why they are attacking Queen Elizabeth tonight. Not because she was a bad person, she was not a bad person, but because she lived during a better time.” At its peak in the early 1900s, the British Empire covered around 25 percent of the world’s land surface, including large swathes of North America, Australia, Africa and Asia. In 1952, when Elizabeth learned of her father’s death, Britain possessed more than 70 overseas territories. Now it has only 14 - the largest of which is the Falkland Islands, inhabited by less than 3,000 people. “In the real world, the one we live in, strong countries dominate weak countries, and that trend shows no sign of changing. The very least you can say about the English is they took their colonial responsibility seriously. They did not just take things, they added.”

It comes as no surprise that a white supremacist would get googly eyes over a reign of white supremacy. That “colonial responsibility” was really them abusing their power and disrupting people’s way of life. “In the real world, the one we live in, strong countries dominate weak countries,” Carlson said. That’s the problem: No one should idolize this trend and after the past couple centuries, it shouldn’t still be the norm.

Trust me, no one over here is jealous of the postwar era when The Queen took the throne nor the monarchy itself. The very least they did was consider reparations for the countries they plumaged which Carlson would call nonsense if a Black American suggested said reparations from the government.