Tucker Carlson Claims Combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth Doesn’t Love America and She Claps Back: ‘Walk a Mile in My Legs’

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) greets people before the start of a Juneteenth march organized by faith leaders on June 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

You may disagree with Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s policy. You may not even like the fact that she’s bold and outspoken, but what you won’t ever do in the history of ever is come for Duckworth’s patriotism.



For some reason, white nationalists’ favorite whiny-voiced crisis talk show host Tucker Carlson decided that he was going to use Duckworth’s call for a “national dialogue” around the convoluted history of memorials to problematic white men to claim that the combat veteran, who lost both her legs in 2004 when insurgents shot down a Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting, doesn’t love America.



“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” Carlson said, with the same mouth he uses to kiss the president’s ass on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, which was originally called Racist YT Man Speaks (OK, it wasn’t originally titled this), the Hill reports. “Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is.



“It’s long been considered out of bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that,” Carlson claimed.

Duckworth is not only a Purple Heart recipient but if Carlson agreed to fight Duckworth—assuming, of course, that Duckworth had both her hands tied behind her back to make it fair—and Carlson was armed with a sword, the smart money is still on Duckworth.



On Monday, because Duckworth was not finna let Carlson’s slick shit slide, she tweeted: “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

I cannot confirm but it has been speculated that Duckworth mouthed the word “bitch” before sending the tweet.

Duckworth not only dragged Carlson like a destroyed teddy bear, but she’s one of the names recently floated to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

This all started because Duckworth had the audacity to claim that Carlson’s lord and foster father President ShooFly GoFuckUrSelf’s speech during Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore showed that his “priorities are all wrong.” Duckworth accused Trump of spending “more time worried about honoring dead Confederates” than discussing the Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hill reports.

Who are we kidding? Carlson would also need a chainsaw to take on Duckworth and even that doesn’t move smart money off Duckworth.