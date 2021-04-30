Tucker Carlson Calls Joy Reid 'The Race Lady.' Hopefully Reid Challenges Him to a Cage Fight

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

I don’t enjoy violence.



In fact, after being forced to see months of killings of unarmed Black men, women and children shot and killed by police, I’m good if I never see another violent thing ever again.



Except, I wouldn’t mind seeing Tucker Carlson get his ass beat by MSNBC host Joy Reid. Reid is, of course, too classy for this level of ratchetness. But man, I can’t tell you how much I would enjoy watching Reid take off her earrings, pin her hair back, apply Vaseline to her face and then Sharkeisha the fuck out of Carlson.



Mostly because Reid is a Black American hero and you don’t fuck with Reid. Ever.



Recently, America’s favorite white supremacist news anchor took to his show to call Reid “the race lady” while mocking her educational achievements, because Carlson, like most white men, is afraid of Reid’s power.



From Media Matters:



On April 28, he mocked Reid for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, saying, “Well, Joy-Ann Reid, the race lady over at MSNBC, took a quick break from [ haran guing] whitey yesterday to reveal something deeply personal about herself on television.” The day prior, he mischaracterized comments she made about vaccine hesitancy in the United States, twice referred to her as “the race lady,” and twice mocked her Harvard degree. On April 22, Carlson somehow twisted Reid’s comments on the death of Ma’Khia Bryant into an attack on white people, referring to her as “the race lady” and saying she’s lived “an unusually privileged life.” And on March 8, he twice called Reid “the race lady” and mocked her for attending Harvard.

Good thing no one but racists take Carlson seriously as the rest of America sees him for exactly who he is: a race-baiting, racist dog- whistling, over- bent baseball cap who’s been discarded near a trash can full of empty PBR cans.



And this is the piss-stained pool that Carlson swims in. He enjoys riling up his fans by coming for women of color because that is what intimidated white men do. It’s kind of their thing. So I’m hoping that Reid has heard Carlson’s comments and I’m hoping that Reid is tired of them. I’m also hoping that Reid gets out of character and calls Carlson out to a bare knuckle brawl so that she can punch him in his punchable face. I just hope that I’m there so I can yell “Sharkeisha, no!” after she crushes him.



But alas, Reid, much like other Black trailblazers before her, will handle these racist attacks with class because that’s what she’s always done.

But it doesn’t mean I can’t wish for something different.

