Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The president is using Twitter to spread misinformation about COVID-19.



OK, that was a gimme. Stop me if you don’t believe the president ever tested positive for COVID-19 and is using this diagnosis like a stunt to garner more support and move people away from the fact that he only paid $750 in taxes when he did pay taxes.



Fine, that feels too conspiracy-driven. I get it. But the president of people who voted for him is coming home and he’s not only emboldened by his “fight” with the coronavirus, he’s telling his followers that they have nothing to fear and claiming that drugs have him feeling better than he has in 20 years. And something tells me that not eating KFC for a few days could have also been why he feels better.



Trump’s Director of Communications Erin Perrine even went on Republican Porn Hub, aka Fox News, and made the fact that the president of people who’ll drive a moped on the highway is using the coronavirus like Vietnam to prove that Trump is battle-tested , not an asshole who wouldn’t wear a mask.



Asked whether or not Trump was going to stop being a maskhole since he caught the virus after refusing to wear a face condom, Perrine had this to say:



“First-hand experience is always going to change how someone relates to something that’s been happening,” she said, the Daily Beast reports. “The president has coronavirus right now. He is battling it head-on , as toughly, as only President Trump can. And of course, that’s going to change the way that he speaks of it because it will be a firsthand experience.”



And then, as if Perrine had forgotten that the president got the virus by being an asshole who refused to listen to doctors’ directives, she added: “And listen, he has experience as commander-in-chief, he has experience as a businessman, he has experience, now, fighting the coronavirus as an individual. Those firsthand experiences, Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those.”



As if somehow not wearing a mask and catching a virus somehow makes Trump tougher than Joe Biden, who they’ve teased about staying masked up.



I don’t know about you, but I like presidents who haven’t caught the coronavirus.

