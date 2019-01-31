Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is not a liar. A liar is someone who occasionally tells mistruths. President Trump is a broken fire hose of lies. He’s a broken slot machine of lies. He’s a lie conveyor belt.



On Monday, the president lied again, this time in tweet-form, claiming that America was “starting to make a turn back” to a time when Bible study was big in public schools.

The Washington Post’s Mark Chancy noted, there was no such time in American history.



But besides that, Trump, who has routinely portrayed himself as a man of God, had to deal with a competing tweet from an actual man of God.

According to HuffPost, Pastor David Lewicki took to Twitter Tuesday to state that not only was he pastor of New York City’s Marble Collegiate Church for about five years where Trump was on the member rolls, he’d never seen Trump at the church. Not at Bible study, not a service. Never.

Advertisement

“The pastor then followed up with a pointed quote attributed to Irish political figure Edmund Burke: ‘Hypocrisy can afford to be magnificent in its promises, for never intending to go beyond promise, it costs nothing,’” HuffPost reports.



But as with most things Trump-related, it was Trump’s father who had a special relationship with the church. During the 1960s when Marble was pastored by Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, whom Trump’s father was a fan of, the Trump family did attend the church. (Peale’s son, though, is no fan of Trump.)

Advertisement

Trump often spoke about his religious upbringing on the campaign trail, but the church pulled a full Mariah Carey and issued a statement noting that Trump was not an active member, HuffPost reports.

Lewicki told HuffPost he was just trying to clear up the president’s church track record.

“He was not an active and visible member of the church, no,” the pastor confirmed.

Advertisement

From HuffPost: