Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio—the sheriff who was so racist that he was convicted of criminal contempt of court because he couldn’t stop being racist and later pardoned by the president because he considered the former sheriff’s racism a part of his job—refused to call Arizona Sen. John McCain a hero because he finds his heroism in President Trump.



MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt asked Arpaio in an interview Tuesday if he believed McCain was a “patriot,” Raw Story reports.



Arpaio agreed.

Hunt continued: “A hero?”

Arpaio paused.

“That’s hard for me to answer,” he said.

“Why?”

“Because I never had a hero in my life until several months ago,” Arpaio explained. “I woke up and after 75 years, I found my hero. You know who that person is? Donald Trump.”

Holy fuck! Is this grown man serious? This is Pornhub levels of ass kissing. I don’t know if this level of ass kissing is appropriate for all ages. This feels like full on senior adult male on Tinder love.

I get that Trump pardoned Arpaio, but was the pardon conditional to Arpaio’s lips always being attached to Trump’s ass? How will the hookers have anywhere to spank if Arpaio’s already there? Did you know that Arpaio is Swahili for “ass barnacle”?