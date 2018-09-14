Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Former Trump crime campaign boss Paul Manafort aka Paulie Walnuts is upholding the no-snitching code of the White House mob family and agreed to plead guilty to a second group of charges filed in Washington, D.C.



While it is in unclear if the Manafort has agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s deep dive into the Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election, let me assure that he isn’t talking. Walnuts is going to ride this thing out in hopes that the president uses his pardoning power to free him from the pokey.

According to CNBC, jury selection was supposed to begin Monday for the second criminal trial against the longtime Republican operative. Walnuts had already been found guilty of 8 of the 18 charges in Virginia, including bank and tax fraud charges and being the sole owner of an ostrich-skin blazer. He is awaiting sentencing for those charges. Walnuts is also accused of several fashion crimes including dressing like a hideous white pimp and criminal acts regarding his consulting work in Ukraine.

Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office (Getty Images)

CNBNC notes that the charging document claims “Manafort engaged in a conspiracy involving money laundering, tax fraud, failing to report foreign bank accounts, violating rules requiring registration of foreign agents, lying and witness tampering.”



What was supposed to be a pre-trial conference on Friday, will not become an “arraignment and plea agreement hearing.”

“According to the charging document, Manafort will forfeit his home in the ritzy Hamptons section of Long Island, New York, properties in New York City and property on Edgewood Street in Alexandria, Virginia,” CNBC reports.



Paulie Walnuts will also have to give up all of the money in four bank accounts and his life insurance policy. Paul Wal has been locked up since June to prevent the consigliere of the Walnuts Crime family from tampering with witnesses in his case.

Walnuts right-hand man, Rick Gates aka Fugazi Gates, already pleaded guilty “to conspiracy and to lying to investigators. He testified against Manafort at his trial in Virginia,” CNBC reports.

Fugazi Gates ratted, and Paulie Walnuts might be a lot of things, including dressing like a WWE wrestler’s manager, but he ain’t no rat.



Updated: Friday, September 14, 2018, 11:46 a.m. EDT:

Because Paulie Walnuts is a petty bitch who lives for drama and shade, he waited until I published my piece about him being a no-snitching capo in the White House crime family, and tried to play me be waiting until the article appeared before announcing that he has cut a deal with special counselor Robert Mueller.

Apparently, Pauly Walnuts is actually Paul Simon, Paul Anka or Sean Paul because reports now indicate that he’s agreed to sing his ass off. I would call him RuPaul because prosecutors apparently told him that if he wants to cut a deal, then, “you better werk” but I don’t want to be disrespectful...

RuPaul would never wear an ostrich skin motorcycle jacket.

“Manafort is pleading guilty Friday to two criminal charges under terms of a plea deal that includes his cooperation as a potential witness for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III,” The Washington Post reports.

The move is a shocker because Manafort was considered to be a Trump loyalist who was praised by the president of people who believe roadkill is still edible meat. Trump praised Manafort as someone who unjustly being targeted but refused to “flip.”

The plea agreement notes that Manafort will “admit to funneling millions of dollars in payments into offshore accounts to conceal his income from the Internal Revenue Service” according to The Washington Post.

This newest development is breaking, check back for updates.