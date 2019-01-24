Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

If you ever needed proof as to how out of touch the Trump administration is with the American people, just look no further than Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who said Thursday that he doesn’t understand why federal workers are turning to food banks during the partial government shutdown.



During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, a confused Ross stated that he didn’t understand why some federal workers, who’ve already missed one paycheck and will most likely miss a second one come Friday, have gone to food banks for meals instead of taking out loans.

“I know they are and I don’t really quite understand why,” said Ross, who’s reportedly worth roughly $700 million, The Hill reports.

“So the 30 days of pay that some people will be out, there’s no real reason why they shouldn’t be able to get a loan against it, and we’ve seen a number of ads of financial institutions doing that.”

The collective answer from all of the 800,000 unpaid federal workers, and I’m paraphrasing here was, “Bitch, you don’t know my life!”



According to the Hill, “Hundreds of banks and credit unions have offered low- or no-interest loans against back pay to federal workers who will not be paid until the shutdown ends.”

Who the fuck wants to pay interest—even low interest—on their goddamn paycheck? Also, because the White House doesn’t understand living a life that doesn’t include being able to run to mommy and daddy for cash or having credit history that looks like a rap sheet, they can’t even imagine why workers would have to turn to food banks for survival.

It’s good to know that as American workers hang in the balance waiting for one side or the other to flinch, this administration is in touch with the everyday person, and by everyday person I mean those standing in these modern-day Russian breadlines waiting for the longest shutdown (now in its 34th day) in history of America to end.