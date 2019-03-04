Photo: Vietnam News Agency (Getty Images)

President Trump admitted Sunday that he was big sad that the congressional testimony of his former fixer and body man, Michael Cohen, was part of the reason his useless talks with North Korea’s tiny dictator collapsed.



According to The Washington Post, America was more interested in the dirt that Cohen had to share about the president than his continuous courtship of with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his fake attempts to shut down their nuclear program.

And did Cohen do it? Yes he did.

Cohen confirmed that the president is a racist and added that he definitely knew about WikiLeaks attempts to release damaging information on his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump claimed that he walked away from the summit with Kim because the two dictators couldn’t see eye-to-eye over economic sanctions against North Korea. Kim wanted them left and the president said no. This could’ve been done over a phone call, but no, the president had to fly to Vietnam to stage a walk out in person.

As we’ve seen before, Trump isn’t taking credit for the failed summit and is instead blaming it on the media.

“For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the ‘walk,’ ” he tweeted Sunday evening. “Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!”



From the Post:

The House Oversight and Reform Committee, chaired by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), had gone through multiple dates for its highly anticipated hearing with Cohen, who has been called to appear before several congressional panels and is scheduled to go to prison in May. Cohen had been slated to appear publicly before the Oversight Committee on Feb. 7 but canceled, citing potential threats against his family. On Feb. 20, the committee said that it had rescheduled Cohen’s testimony for last Wednesday. The president had announced the dates for his second summit with Kim during his State of the Union address on Feb. 5. Some of Trump’s closest allies similarly criticized Democrats for holding a hearing with Cohen while the president was overseas. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) called the scheduling a “new low” and accused Democrats’ “hatred of Trump” of undercutting the nuclear talks.

Trump believes that his former attorney, his lawyer for a decade, shouldn’t have been given a spotlight to tell his truths because he’s already lied to Congress once before. Trump seems to forget that Cohen’s lie was to protect the president. During his speech at Conservative Political Action Conference, aka Klan prom, Trump claimed that Democrats are caught up in “bullshit” investigations and are troubled by “collusion delusion.”