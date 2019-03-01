Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Otto Warmbier’s family has come out to publicly shame President Donald Trump for siding with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who claimed he didn’t know their son was being mistreated during his incarceration.



“We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement provided to CNN. “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that.”

Warmbier, a Cincinnati native and University of Virginia student, was arrested for the horrible crime of stealing a propaganda poster while visiting Pyongyang in January 2016. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor but was released a year later to the United States in a vegetative state and died in June 2017.

Most Republican senators don’t publicly bash their leader. In fact, most of them just publicly suck up to him and try to win a congratulatory head pat and stomach rub. But the president’s recent comments on the tragic death of American college student Otto Warmbier was a bridge too far for even those deplorables.

During his embarrassingly stupid and unproductive summit with mini-dictator North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said he believed that Kim had not known that Warmbier was being tortured, which is absolute bullshit considering that citizens of North Korea can’t even move freely around the city without being questioned.

“I personally find that statement extremely hard to believe,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), The Hill reports.



In a speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who represents Warmbier’s home state, warned the president not to be “naive” about the “brutal nature” of the North Korean regime.



“I want to make clear that we can never forget about Otto. His treatment at the hands of his captors was unforgivable and it tells us a lot about the nature of the regime,” said Portman.

“We can’t be naive about what they did to Otto, about the brutal nature of the regime that would do this to an American citizen,” he warned, The Hill reports.

Trump failed miserably during his talks with the foreign mob boss and walked away from the negations early after learning that North Korea would only denuclearize if the United States dropped economic sanctions.



Susan Collins, the trash senator that voted Brett “I like beer. I still like beer!” Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court (don’t think we forgot Susan. We see you.), noted that Trump was foolish to take Kim at his word, considering North Korea’s long record of human rights abuses.

“I am surprised that he accepted at face value apparently what happened to the American who was held there,” she said.

Trump publicly admitted that Kim told him he didn’t know that Warmbier was being mistreated, and he just believed him.

“He tells me he didn’t know about it, and I take him at his word,” Trump said Thursday.

For those keeping score at home, this is the third evil dictator who’s told Trump he didn’t do something and Trump just believed him. The first was his bae Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told Trump that Russia had nothing to do with steering the presidential election in Trump’s favor. Trump also sided with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was implicated in the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Basically, America is being run by a faux-dictator who believes his crew.