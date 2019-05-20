Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

President Trump is in bed with Fox News, so he’s jealous and showing it because Fox News keeps pretending they’re straight. They keep acting like they’re a real news network that cares about everyone. They keep acting like they’re trying to tell both sides of the story.



On Sunday, the president of white cis men claimed that his personal YouTube channel was “wasting airtime” over its coverage of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and other Democratic 2020 contenders.

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him,” he tweeted, referring to Buttigieg and the Fox News host, The Hill reports.

Fox News had the audacity to host a town hall with Buttigieg on Sunday night and that didn’t sit well with the network’s boyfriend.

“They forgot the people who got them there. Chris Wallace said, ‘I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance...fascinating biography.’ Gee, he never speaks well of me - I like Mike Wallace better...and Alfred E. Newman will never be President!” Trump added, doubling down on his comparison of the mayor to the character Alfred E. Neuman who appears on the cover of Mad Magazine. You’d have to be well into your 40s to even get this damn joke.

Buttigieg is among the Democratic Wu-Tang Clan all competing for the party’s 2020 nomination to go head-to-head against Trump.

From The Hill:

Wallace last month praised the mayor as having “interesting, refreshing ideas” and more “substance” than former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), another White House hopeful. The Fox News anchor is the son of legendary “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace, who died in 2012. The Democratic National Committee announced in March that it would not allow Fox News to host any of its presidential primary debates this cycle, pointing to an explosive New Yorker article detailing deep ties between the conservative network and Trump’s White House.

Buttigieg didn’t just come on the network, he called out two of the more popular hosts during his time in the lion’s den.

“I get where that’s coming from, especially when you see what goes on with some opinion hosts on this network,” he said. “I mean, when you’ve got Tucker Carlson saying that immigrants make America dirty. When you’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer camps.

“There is a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem,” he added.

Buttigieg didn’t just hold his own in Trump’s most favorite resort, he actually worked the crowd into a lather and received a standing ovation for his closing remarks.

“What we’re trying to do here is different because the moment that we’re in is different. I get that a millennial, Midwestern mayor is not what leaps to mind when you think about a prototypical candidate for president,” Buttigieg said closing the show. “If it’s hard to figure out what’s going on right now, it’s because we are living on one of those blank pages in between chapters of American history. And what comes next could be ugly or it could be amazing.”

He continued: “I believe running for office is an act of hope, and so is voting for somebody, and supporting somebody and volunteering for somebody. I hope you’ll join me in making sure that that next era is better than any we’ve had so far.”

The Hill reached out to Fox News for comment but hadn’t heard back, most likely because they were arguing with the president about how doing their job isn’t cheating on him and how they’re willing to have an open relationship if he is.