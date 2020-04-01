Trump Won’t Open Obamacare Enrollment in a Pandemic Because He Hates Obama That Much

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

Trump has to have an enemy.



For the longest time, it was the banks; then it was the media, then it was Obama, then the media again and back to Obama.



Trump hates Obama so much that he’s willing to keep Obamacare exchanges closed so that uninsured Americans can’t purchase health care coverage IN A GLOBAL PANDEMIC!!!!!



Do you know how fucking low you have to be not to want Americans to have healthcare? I just got off FaceTime with Satan who had no idea this was going on and made this face when I told him about it:



President Trump pump-faked last month like he was going to consider a special enrollment that would reopen federal insurance exchanges, which ended in December but as with most things involving the president, that turned out to be bullshit.

“It’s something we’re talking to a lot of people about. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said in March, NBC News reports.

From NBC News:

In March, the Affordable Care Act turned 10 years old and currently enjoys its highest popularity ever, according to NBC News. When the healthcare law was passed in 2010, 36 percent thought it was a “good idea”; today, 42 percent do. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to the constitutionality of the individual mandate — the part of the ACA that requires that an individual purchase health insurance — which means that the court will hear its first arguments this coming October and that the ACA will continue for at least another year. While the federal exchanges will remain shuttered, individual states like New York and California have reopened their state exchanges for special enrollment periods to address the unprecedented public health crisis.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) blasted President Trump’s decision against reopening HealthCare.gov so that individuals FACING THIS GLOBAL PANDEMIC WITH NOTHING MORE THAN HAND SANITIZER AND A SCARF could sign up for coverage.



“This decision is the height of callousness and irresponsibility,” Booker said in a statement released to The Root. “We’re in the midst of a global pandemic and people need healthcare coverage, yet the President is denying people access to it. The Affordable Care Act was created for this very purpose—so that individuals without health insurance could get affordable, quality coverage. At a time when our healthcare system is already under enormous strain, it makes no sense to willingly allow even more individuals to go without coverage.”

“The President should reverse course immediately and allow for a special enrollment period. Failing that, Congress should quickly pass my Care for COVID-19 Act, which would immediately create a special enrollment period so that uninsured individuals can get covered.”

Booker is referring to the Care for COVID-19 Act he introduced in early March. But why would Congress care about the people who elected them when most of them (read Republicans) are busy crafting bullshit excuses for the president’s lack of response to the initial threat of coronavirus?

So that’s it, that’s the story. The president hates the former president so much that he’s willing to let more Americans suffer (and potentially die) by allowing them to get sick with no health coverage when he could just easily reopen the existing marketplace Obama’s administration created. But why would he do something like that when it makes way too much sense?