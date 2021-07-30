Current mob boss and Former President Donald Trump wanted the Department of Justice to lie and say that the perfectly normal and secure election that didn’t have him as the projected winner was corrupt.



The president of people who refuse to wear a mask but want to tell women what to do with their wombs, was fine with stealing the 2020 presidential election because he’s been stealing all his life, the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Friday.



According to CNBC, “the committee cited handwritten notes taken during a Dec. 27 phone call with Trump and then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.”



“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Trump instructed the DOJ officials. What the president didn’t seem to give a shit about was Richard Donoghue, then the acting deputy attorney general, who was also on the call, and he took notes.



Trump also rambled that he was considering replacing the DOJ’s leadership because that’s the only thing he ever did while in office; replace people.



Donoghue’s account of the call shows Trump “directly instructed our nation’s top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency,” Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a press release, CNBC reports.



And of course this is going to be investigated as witness interviews have already been scheduled, Maloney said.



To this day, Trump has never admitted that President Joe Biden won the election, and spent every day after the election claiming that it was rigged for him to lose despite absolutely no evidence to back him up.



“His lawyers and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits in key states, all aiming to reverse Biden’s victory. None succeeded in flipping votes or changing the outcomes of a state’s election,” CNBC reports.



From CNBC:



Donoghue’s notes are just the latest materials that House investigators have held up as evidence of Trump’s efforts to lean on government institutions to challenge his electoral defeat. Last month, Maloney’s committee dumped a cache of more than 200 pages of emails between DOJ officials and White House staff, which allegedly showed an effort to ask the Supreme Court to nullify key states’ election results.

In short, the corrupt former president is corrupt and water is wet.

