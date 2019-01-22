Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

If you’ve been wondering why it’s been a while since Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka “Suckabee” aka “The Devil’s Mouthpiece,” hasn’t held a press briefing in a while, well it’s because President Trump doesn’t like the way that she’s treated.

You read that right. How she is treated.

To be fair, she’s treated like a press secretary who routinely lies, and makes sweeping statements and broad generalizations without any facts in front of journalists whose job it is to question the repugnant, untrue lie-balls that fall from her hound dog-like jawline.

According to the Hill, Suckabee hasn’t held a formal briefing in the new year, and the last briefing was held on Dec. 18, thus marking the longest period during the Trump administration without a presser.

Trump’s random tweet addressing the issue appeared to be a direct reaction to communication from his personal walkie-talkie outlet, Fox News, which asked White House spokesman Hogan Gidley about the lack of briefings.

Advertisement

“It’s not that they’ve ever stopped, it’s just that sometimes we need to come to the podium to communicate things and sometimes we don’t,” Gidley said.

“A lot of the times when we don’t come to the podium it’s because the president has addressed the American people himself,” he said, adding that Sanders would return to the podium “when she finds a reason to do that.”

“It’s kind of ridiculous, you can’t win for losing half the time,” he said. “But the fact is, when the president isn’t going up we have a conversation about the message we deliver, and Sarah Sanders will absolutely be back at the podium talking to the press and delivering the message to the American people.”

Advertisement

The Hill notes that Suckabee held just two briefings in October 2018; one in November and one in December.

And this is what happens when Russia hands the election to an operative who is trying to turn his presidency into a dictatorship.