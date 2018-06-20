Photo: Jesco Denzel (Getty Images)

It’s widely known that President Donald Trump loves his Starburst. Sure, it’s been speculated (and by “speculated,” I mean that I believe) that Trump licks the orange Starbursts until they are soft and then rubs them on his skin to get the right complexion, which makes him look like the worn skin of a giraffe’s asshole.



But now, in what has to be the strangest story coming out of the G-7 summit, during a conversation with world leaders about signing a joint statement, Trump reportedly dug into his pocket and threw Starburst candy toward German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and then, in true asshole fashion, reportedly said, “Here, Angela, don’t say I never give you anything.”

To which Merkel replied, “Oh no this bitch didn’t!”

According to CBS News senior global affairs contributor Ian Bremmer, who spoke on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, the president of the United States acted a complete ass on a global stage.

He “stood up, he put his hand in his pocket, his suit-jacket pocket, and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, ‘Here, Angela, don’t say I never give you anything,’” Bremmer said.

Bremmer is the first to report on the Starburst incident, but here is what we know to be true: The president loves Starbursts, but only the red and pink ones, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Plus, isn’t it just like a creepy old man to keep candy in his pockets? Also, the president is petty and misogynist AF.