Trump is doing it again.



The arrogant thing that has become the signature of his time in office, where he ignores everyone around him like a kid who sticks his fingers in his ears when his parents are talking, only to do what he’s been told not to do.

No one wants this dumbass wall.

Not Democrats.

Not Republicans.

Not sensible voters with a full set of uppers.

Literally no one.

Yet, why would that stop the president from pushing the country further into debt by creating a wall THAT NO ONE FUCKING WANTS!

On Thursday, the petulant president who functions as if he and Kevin McCallister switched bodies in Home Alone 2 threatened to veto Congress should it shoot down his national emergency declaration to build his unneeded and unwanted wall along the southern border of the U.S.

According to Trump, a large group of Mexicans cars that can morph into robots are penetrating the border near Texas. He believes that this gang-banging group of robot cars with missiles for hands is coming for all of America’s white women and, without a wall, they will continue to infiltrate the border blowing fentanyl fumes from their exhaust pipes.

Two of Trump’s most trusted GOP pets—Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)—and some other clown, Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), arrived at the White House Wednesday evening to try and talk him off the ledge but he wouldn’t hear of it. He’s promised his supporters that Mexico was going to build the wall that the wall was already being built wall is coming and goddammit, he’s going to give them a wall, the Washington Post reports.

From the Hill:

The GOP-controlled Senate is poised to pass a Democratic resolution Thursday blocking President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the Mexican border. Talks within the GOP conference to avoid an embarrassing rebuke for Trump collapsed Wednesday, and Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) joined four fellow Republican senators who have already said they will back the measure. Many more are expected to vote against Trump on Thursday. Members of both parties believe he went too far in declaring an emergency to secure funding for a wall that he could not win through the appropriations process—or an extended government shutdown that was a black eye for the Republican Party.

So Trump is literally going to die on this hill wall because he’s a stubborn old bitch. More importantly, he needs an adversary because Trump uses agitation the way that vampires use blood; he feeds off of it.

Except Donald Trump keeps picking the wrong fights.

This wall, which was reportedly a memorization technique to keep Trump focused on illegal immigration, has literally become Trump’s signature promise to his voters who really believe that Mexican Transformers are rolling in carpools to kill innocent whites. It’s all bullshit—$8.6 billion worth of bullshit to be exact—but this is how Trump has made himself into the middle states people’s champ: by creating an enemy and declaring himself the underdog.

So the wall is his focus and anyone against the wall—despite the fact that it’s not needed or wanted by both parties—is the opposition, which is part of the problem when 53 percent of white women voted against their self-interest and elected a reality star into the White House.

I hope those white women are enjoying the drama.