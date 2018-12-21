Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Senate Republicans have kindly told President “Boarder” Wall to go fuck himself over his claims that they should change Senate rules to bully funding for his dumb as Lego Wall along the Mexican border.



“I’ve long said that eliminating the legislative filibuster would be a mistake,” said outgoing Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) in a string of tweets, the Hill reports.

“It’s what’s prevented our country for decades from sliding toward liberalism. It’s inconvenient sometimes, but requiring compromise is in the interest of both parties in the long term,” Hatch said.

After watching Fox and Friends, Trump moonwalked early comments to avoid a government shutdown and then was all “Sike, shut it down because I was just playing earlier when I said I cared about America ... Also, fuck Christmas.”

Now the president is playing Chuck Norris on Twitter, publicly urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to go nuclear and jam the $5 billion for his wall down the country’s throat adding that “our Country is counting on you!”

And by “our country,” the president means Alabama.

Below is live footage of the president learning that GOP doesn’t want to go nuclear and actually wants to respect the process.

Even retiring and aptly-named Arizona senator Jeff Flake claimed that he wouldn’t vote to go to the 60-vote nuclear option to get Trump’s border wall money.

“The Senate filibuster is about the only mechanism left in Washington that brings the parties together. Deploying the nuclear option would blow that up. I will not vote to do it,” Flake said, the Hill reports.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who is an old white man despite being named Lamar, both agreed that they weren’t willing to go nuclear.

“We have rules to follow. I want to put a stop to this practice of the Senate breaking its rules to change its rules, Alexander said, according to the Hill. “I will not vote to turn the Senate into a rule-breaking institution and I hope that my colleagues will not.”

Despite being called out on Twitter, McConnell has also noted earlier this year that he’s not willing to nix the legislative filibuster.

“With the regard to the filibuster rule, as I’ve told him repeatedly, the votes aren’t there to change it. They just aren’t there,” McConnell said at an event earlier this year, adding, “I simply disagree with the president about the harm that [the filibuster] does.”

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell told the Hill that this remains the leader’s position.

“The Leader has said for years that the votes are not there in the Conference to use the nuclear option. Just this morning, several Senators put out statements confirming their opposition, and confirming that there is not a majority in the conference to go down that road,” Popp said in a statement.

Despite parts of Congress scrambling to appease the president, it looks like all arrows are pointing towards a shutdown that the president, himself, has noted could last a long time.