Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

The president of people hoping to storm the Electoral College, which is right next to Trump University, has been telling allies that he plans to run again in 2024—and then adds that he may back out, but still fuck with me like I’m running because I love attention.



Advertisement

According to Politico, the president has been fielding phone calls with those closest to him and floating the idea of running for president again, but has added that in two years, if it looks like he’s a long shot, he will back out because he can’t take being a loser although he’s been one most of his life.



Trump is basically full of shit. He likes the idea of kicking a campaign around because it drums up interest and attention around him. Just like his first campaign, if it looks like he can drum up serious interest around his bid then he may actually run.



Advertisement

Politico suggests even that might not be enough though, as the president doesn’t want to show that Russia has been Cashapp-ing him money in exchange for services to come. He ain’t ever going to show his “financial disclosure forms,” or his taxes. He doesn’t want to do the hard work of building a campaign infrastructure, all to lose again. But for two years, Trump can keep all those Midwestern and Southern voters salivating around their falsies at the idea of another series of racist pep rallies and nicknames for Congress members, which in Trumplandia serves as a push to the White House.



Politico believes that as long as the president gets the attention of a possible run for office, he can parlay that into money for his businesses and that can help pay off the mountain of debt that’s coming due in the next few years.



“Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself and his association with the party has only been about his ambitions rather than what it stands for, he will try to freeze the field and keep as many people on the sidelines,” said a former White House aide. “Just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself.”



This White House aide makes it sound as if soon-to-be former President Trump is going to use the allure of the office for his own personal gain by teasing out a run for the White House to keep the focus on himself so that he may profit off the idea while keeping possible Republican presidential nominees at bay until he decides what he wants to do. The president isn’t that sinister, is he?



Advertisement

Don’t answer that.

