Former President Trump’s legal issues have been snowballing, including the ongoing investigation looking into accusations of election interference in Georgia. As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to build her case, Trump’s choice of legal council might surprise you. The former president has hired Attorney Drew Findling, whose previous clients include Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Migos, and Katt Willams, the Associated Press reports.

In Findling’s Twitter bio, he calls himself the “Billion Dollar Lawyer, ” and he has previously been critical of Trump’s actions in the past. In an August 2018 tweet, the trial attorney called the former president the “racist architect of fraudulent Trump University” when Trump criticized Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James’ intelligence.

Nevertheless, Findling said he would “strongly defend” Trump in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

From the Associated Press:

“I am a passionate advocate against injustice and will not deny that; however, where I see a misuse and abuse of power I feel compelled to act. I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn’t change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations,” Findling said. “In this case, the focus on President Trump in Fulton County, Georgia is clearly an erroneous and politically driven persecution and along with my office and co-counsel, I am fully committed to defend against this injustice.”

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci ReNoo Listen to your gut

Nooci is an East-meets-West herbal health brand whose ReNoo packets are full of herbs and goodness to promote better digestion. Get 10% off at Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

Co-counsel Jennifer Little reiterated Findling’s statement claiming Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in finding “11,780 votes” is not a violation of the current law.

“A politically diverse group of attorneys with differing perspectives have all come to the same conclusion — there have been no violations of Georgia law,” she said. “We as a team look forward to vigorously defending our client and the Constitution.”

