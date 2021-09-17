All the niggas in niggadom, stand up!

Why? Because Katt Williams just said he’d be willing to body go against Kevin Hart in a comedy-style Verzuz battle.

Complex reports that during a recent radio interview with Baltimore 92.3 host Persia Nicole, Williams admitted that if there ever were to be a comedy Verzuz, he would want to go head-to-head with Hart. And that he would, in so many words, completely and utterly MURK his ass.

“A lot of fans want you to do it for the culture, do a comedy battle. Would you be bothered enough to do this?” Nicole asked.

“I started Verzuz. The first Verzuz ever promoted was Steve Harvey versus Katt Williams. It was the Underground Kings of Comedy Verzuz and [it] was sold as ‘Verzuz,’ Williams answered. “So we don’t need to ask me if I would have interest in things I am the originator of. Comedically beefing is my lane. I have over 10 specials so I don’t have to pick but two jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anyone whose last name isn’t Pryor.”

He continued: “But having thrown that out the window, we don’t want to add 52 movies, we certainly don’t want to add 11 specials, we certainly don’t want to add 49 television appearances, we don’t want to add an Emmy. It’s almost a battle we can’t really afford to be in because he’s on his sixteenth 100-city tour. So it probably don’t match up the way you think it match up.”



Wheeeewww, talk yo shit, Katt! Though a handful of folks would jump at the chance at seeing these two go at it, no serious moves have been made to bring this funnyman feud to fruition.

As previously reported by The Root, elsewhere in the Verzuz comedy ether is a hypothetical battle between Damon Wayans and Dave Chappelle. Just last month, Wayans admitted to wanting to go head-to-head with the Chappelle Show host but no movement has been made in that regard, either.

Should Swizz and Tim decide forge down this path, they’ve already got two showdowns lined up, so I need somebody get those two on the phone ASAP. There’s been enough doom and despair the last year and a half to last us a lifetime. We could all use a laugh or two right about now.



