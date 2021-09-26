Here’s something you might not have expected to hear this weekend: during one of his seemingly never-ending rallies, former President Donald Trump suggested that Stacey Abrams might have been a better governor than Republican Brian Kemp.



From The Hill:

During a rally Saturday evening in Perry, Ga., Trump, while once again advancing his unsupported claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, compared his resistance to admitting defeat to Abrams’s refusal to concede in the Georgia race, a parallel she has previously dismissed. Trump argued that unlike the reaction to his refusal to concede, “When Stacey Abrams says I’m not going to concede, that’s okay.” “Of course, having her I think might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know the truth,” he noted, prompting overwhelming boos from his crowd of mostly maskless supporters. “Might very well be better,” he added.

Obviously, Trump is not being serious here.

The Hill reports that his rally was just another attempt for him to complain for hours to lie about how he was cheated out of the White House during the 2020 election. Kemp–who actually did cheat his way to victory over Abrams in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race–has been getting cooked mercilessly by Trump because he certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state.

So while Trump isn’t wrong that Abrams would be a better governor than Mr. Rampant Voter Suppression, he’s clearly just being petty for petty’s sake.

But, since there are reports floating around that Abrams may follow up her impressive efforts out in the field to flip Georgia blue in 2020 with another run at the governor’s office, we might get a chance to see her prove the Orange Man right–which we know is borderline impossible to do.

If there’s anyone that can do the impossible, it’s Stacey Abrams.