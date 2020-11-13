President-Elect Joe Biden Becomes First Democrat to Win Georgia in Almost 30 Years

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Well, get ready for yet another temper tantrum from y’all’s bitch-ass president, as it’s been projected that President-Elect Joe Biden has become the first Democrat in almost 30 years to win the state of Georgia.

According to CNN, with the projection of Georgia for Biden, and North Carolina for President Donald Trump, the final tally of electoral votes is 306-232. This is the exact total by which President Trump won the electoral college in 2016.

At the time he called it a “landslide.” I’m curious if he’s keeping that same energy today.



With this win, Biden has become the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992 to win the state. While Georgia has long been a solidly Republican state, former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton both came close to closing the gap in the previous two elections. Biden’s win in the state is largely attributed to the hard work done by many grassroots organizations and voting rights groups, including the work done by Stacey Abrams and her organization Fair Fight.



Abrams narrowly lost her 2018 run for Governor, likely as a result of widespread voter suppression within the state. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Abrams said “We have been working at this for more than a decade. And there have been dozens of organizations and hundreds of people who’ve made this their primary mission.”



“I have been privileged to be able to bring to bear resources, both before the election of 2018 and then the $40 million we were able to spend in 2018 to build a Democratic infrastructure that may not have yielded a victory for me in 2018, but certainly yielded a victory this week,” she added.

In the early days of the election, the state looked as if it was going to Trump, but as more and more mail-in ballots were counted from heavily Democratic counties, it became clear that Biden would lead.

While Biden has been projected to win the state, this is not the end of the story because this is 2020, and nothing can ever be easy. As a result of the close margin of the race, a hand recount of the ballots will take place, as per Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who was under pressure from Georgia Republicans to do something about voting irregularities.

Historically, recounts have only moved the margin within a fraction of a percentage point, and Biden’s lead currently sits around 14,000. Still, Republicans gonna Republican, and the state began an audit of votes on Thursday.

While the sitting president will probably be fixated on the results of this election until lord knows when, the rest of us functioning adults have moved our attention to Georgia’s senate race.

Both of the state’s s enate races have gone to runoffs, and should Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock beat their Republican opponents, it would likely result in a 50-50 split in the Senate that would see Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris being the deciding vote.