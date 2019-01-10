Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

The president of people who ride recumbent bikes issued a series of whiny, fussy, I-didn’t-have-a good-nap-laced tweets aimed at his brief meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the White House Wednesday afternoon. You know, the meeting that Trump held and then stormed out of as soon as he learned that he wasn’t going to get his way.



“He sort of slammed the table, and when Leader Pelosi said she didn’t agree with the wall, he just walked out and said, ’We have nothing to discuss,’” Schumer said, “He said it was a waste of his time,” Yahoo News reports.

Schumer added: “This was really unfortunate and in my judgment somewhat unbecoming of a presidency.”

The president remains in a hole and just won’t stop digging. There is a lot to unpack in this tweet so let’s begin.

Whenever the president starts name-calling — because nothing says “I know how to handle adult negotiations” like name calling — he’s losing. The president has painted himself into a corner by touting himself as a master negotiator and now the world, and more importantly, the federal government which has been shut down since these “talks” began, is waiting for the president to do more than hold a gun to the heads of Congress demanding money. This is like learning that your financial advisor who promised great returns on your investment isn’t even poised enough to run a sophisticated Ponzi scheme but is just a modern-day stick-up kid.

The punch that really hurts in this tweet though is the president’s claim about Chuck Schumer. When history looks back on this presidency, which will hopefully be ending soon (looking at you special counselor Robert Mueller) it will be remembered as one of the most lie-filled presidency in all of Liarville. When Trump calls you a liar it’s like a sumo wrestler saying that you’ve gained weight. It’s like Jermaine Jackson saying your hair is thinning. It’s like Joe Budden telling you that you don’t know how to use an escalator properly.

Also, does anyone believe that the president said “bye-bye” nicely? Let’s just stop and think about this for a minute. The government is shut down, federal employees are trying to figure out how they’re going to make ends meet and the president is on Twitter clearing up a fuss-fight he had with congressional leaders.

On Thursday, before departing for Texas, where the president will be wearing a skintight, bulletproof bodysuit to visit the war-torn border country of Texas, the president told reporters on the South Lawn:

“I don’t have temper tantrums. I did not rant, I did not rave… I didn’t pound the table. That is a lie,” Yahoo News reports.

Trump is holding 800,000 federal employees hostage while he demands that Congress give him $5.7 billion to pay for the wall that no one wants. Not that the president cares but the shutdown is heading into the 20th day with no possible end in sight.

Trump also told reporters that if the government didn’t want to fund his wall, he’d just steal the money by declaring a national emergency.

“I probably will do it, maybe definitely,” the president said.



This is what happens when you put an orange stick-up kid in office —you get robbed. And for the record, the president has already told folks how to get over the stupid wall that he’s demanding to be built.