Roger Stone, the longtime ally of President Trump who unironically dresses like a 1920 gangster and a traveling magician had a child, was sentenced to just 3 years and 4 months in prison Thursday, for crimes involving the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s remix of the 2016 presidential campaign.



Stone’s sentence will also include 2 years probation and i s drastically lighter than the initial 7 to 9 years proposed by the prosecution, which ended up pulling the sentencing after both President Trump and the Department of Justice (which was prosecuting the case) claimed that the sentencing was too harsh. The four original attorneys all withdrew from the case once the their suggested sentencing was pulled.

“This prosecution is and was righteous,” said John Crabb, an assistant U.S. attorney, who took over the case once everyone else said fuck this fake shit, the Los Angeles Times reports. “The defendant was found guilty by a jury of his peers of obstructing justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering. The court should impose a substantial period of incarceration.”

Crabb also refused to explain the process that led to him submitting a second sentencing memorandum but he did note that : “ the original sentencing memorandum filed by the trial team was done in good faith.” he said, the Times reports. “Sentencing is not an exact science.”

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson didn’t order Stone directly to prison until she heard his team’ s motions for a new trial.

The case of prosecuting a Trump crony proved difficult because Attorney General William Barr and the president, who nominated him, are working in tandem to fuck Lady Liberty over. Once the initial sentencing was announced, Trump went on a tweet spree calling the entire trial a sham. He added that the sentencing was harsh and Barr agreed.

“The president then congratulated Barr ‘for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control,’ suggesting he had done the president’s bidding,’” the Times reports.



The Times notes that Stone, who absolutely wore some sort of top hat to court, didn’t speak during the 2½-hour sentencing hearing. His defense lawyer did ask Seth Ginsberg to consider that he’d been punished enough by being arrested.

“The process really has been punishment enough,” he said. Ginsberg added that Stone is 67 and didn’t have a criminal record, and he’s a real human...who just happens to dress like a villain from Harry Potter.