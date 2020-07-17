Trump’s Niece: My Uncle, the President, Was Out Here Dropping the N-Word Like a Rapper

Image : Simon & Schuster/AP ( AP )

President Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump is not here to play with y’all.



Not only has her takedown of the Trump family, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, done Beyoncé first-week numbers, but during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, she cleared up any doubt that the president is a racist, anti-semitic Orange colostomy bag.

Advertisement

When asked if she ever heard the president, who happens to be her uncle, use racist language growing up, Mary Trump was all: fuck yeah, I have.

“Oh yeah, of course I did,” Mary Trump said. “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today,” the Washington Post reports.

Advertisement

Mary Trump then confirmed that’d she heard her uncle throw around the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

“This is a book of falsehoods, plain and simple,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews said in an emailed statement to the Post. “The President doesn’t use those words.”

So that is bullshit, especially since Trump loyalist and former White House press secretary Sarah “Suckabee” Sanders couldn’t even outright state that there wasn’t a tape of the president dropping the N-word.

“I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly,” Sanders told the Post in 2018. “I can tell you that I’ve never heard it.”

Advertisement

From the Post:

Mary Trump, 55, has long been estranged from her family following a dispute over inheritance, among other things. Her book — published Tuesday and an instant bestseller — so worried her family that the president’s brother unsuccessfully tried to block its publication in court. Her father, Fred Jr. — the president’s older brother — died of an alcohol-related illness in 1981, when she was 16 years old. Since the 2016 campaign there have been claims that Trump used the n-word on the set of his television show, “The Apprentice.” Bill Pruitt, an original producer on the reality show, first hinted at it in October 2016, claiming there were tapes of Trump using “far worse” language than was heard on the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump is heard boasting about grabbing women by their genitals.

Advertisement

Disgraced Black, Omarosa Manigault Newman, claimed in her 2018 book you know the one she wrote after she was kicked out of the president’s inner circle, claimed that there were tapes of the president using the n-word behind the scenes on The Apprentice.

“Trump denied using ‘such a terrible and disgusting word’ in an August 2018 tweet, adding, ‘I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have,’” the Post reports.

Advertisement

It’s important to note here that the president is a habitual liar.

I know that none of this is mind-blowing considering we’ve all watched as the president and his administration has done their best to rip America along the racial seams but it is a bit refreshing to hear his own niece state it definitively. She even painted a rather bleak picture of America should the president be re-elected in November, and by re-election, I mean Russia fucks with the election again,

Advertisement

“I absolutely believe [it] would be the end of the American experiment,” she said. “I do not believe there’s any coming back from this.”